EA FC 25 Croix Bethune Future Stars SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has introduced the EA FC 25 Croix Bethune Future Stars SBC in Ultimate Team servers. The exclusive duo SBC allows gamers to access one of two variants of the 23-year-old American soccer (football) player's first-ever special promo cards. Bethune was the top assist provider in the NWSL 2024/25 season, helping the Washington Spirit to be the runner-up. She also received the NWSL Rookie of the Year title.

Considering Bethune's incredible performance in her debut NWSL year, the freshly introduced Future Stars SBC card will surely mirror her real-life flair on the pitch. This article will explore all the tasks and cheapest solutions to complete the EA FC 25 Croix Bethune Future Stars SBC in Ultimate Team.

All tasks and cheapest solutions for the EA FC 25 Croix Bethune Future Stars SBC

Croix Bethune SBC tasks (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

Similar to the Melchine Dumornay duo SBC, players must complete two squad-building tasks to get the EA FC 25 Croix Bethune Future Stars card. The requirement of a TOTW (Team of the Week) card in one of the tasks might tweak the SBC overall pricing. Regardless, here are the tasks and their cheapest solutions to start the SBC right off the bat:

Trending

Task 1: United States

United States Players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Minimum 84

Solution 1

David De Gea: 84

Fabian Ruiz: 82

Eugenie Le Sommer: 85

Federico Dimarco: 84

Matthijs De Ligt: 84

Konrad Laimer: 83

Lara Prasnikar: 84

Amanda Ilestedt: 84

Koke: 83

Aubrey Kingsbury: 83

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Task 2: Top Form

Team Of The Week Players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Minimum 84

Solution 2

Francesco Acerbi: 84

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Lisandro Martinez: 84

Youssef En-Nesyri: 83

Jane Campbell: 84

Pau Torres: 82

Serhou Guirassy: 84

Dani Parejo: 83

Edmond Tapsoba: 83

Nathan Ake: 84

Matthis Abline TOTW: 85

The overall cost to complete the Croix Bethune Future Stars SBC is around 51,100 EA FC Coins. Considering the attributes, it's a fair price for the 23-year-old forward.

EA FC 25 Croix Bethune Future Stars SBC: Review

Croix Bethune variants (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/EA Sports)

Upon completing the Croix Bethune Future Stars SBC, players can pick any one of the two variants of the 23-year-old Washington Spirit forward. The first variant contains an 89-rated (overall) ST card with a Power Shot+ trait, while the second features a CAM card with an Incisive Pass+ trait of the same overall attribute.

If we compare both variants, the CAM variant appears more viable considering its elite-tier attributes and Incisive Pass+ playstyle trait. It also has CM as the secondary position, making her a decent playmaker on the virtual pitch.

Also read: Fernando Torres FS Icon SBC

Regardless of the advantages, you might struggle to link her to your Ultimate Team due to her NWSL and USA connection. Considering there are better options available in the EA FC 25 market, many won't likely opt for this SBC. However, if you have extra fodder to spend, you can trade those to get high-rated fodder (89) in return.

For more Future Stars players and Icon-related SBCs, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback