EA FC 25 Melchie Dumornay Future Stars SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

The EA FC 25 Melchie Dumornay Future Stars SBC is expected to drop soon on Ultimate Team servers, according to an X post from FutSheriff. Based on the rumor, she'll receive her first-ever exclusive Future Stars promo card in the form of a duo SBC. While one iteration is expected to be LW, the other is likely to be an ST edition. Both are likely to be upgraded editions compared to her existing cards in EA FC 25.

This article will explore every leaked detail we have on the rumored Melchie Dumornay Future Stars SBC in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on a leak from X/FutSheriff. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Check out EA FC 25 review

The EA FC 25 Melchie Dumornay Future Stars SBC has been leaked on social media

Melchie Dumornay has been a key player in the Lyon Feminin squad. In her 11 appearances, she has scored 11 goals and is on an unbeatable run so far. Her incredible form in the French Premiere Ligue speaks volumes about her talent.

Trending

Expand Tweet

According to the norms of the Future Stars promo, promising footballers who are currently 23 years old or younger are expected to receive an exclusive card. The first set of Future Stars cards is already out, creating hype around the community. Judging from Dumornay's current form, it's no surprise that EA might introduce a Melchie Dumornay Future Stars SBC to her name.

As of now, the 21-year-old forward possesses two Team of the Week (TOTW) cards of 86 and 87-rated overalls. Based on FutSheriff's rumor, she'll receive a duo SBC. Gamers can choose between any one of the cards to add to their Ultimate Team.

Read more: Mason Mount Flashback SBC

What could EA FC 25 Melchie Dumornay Future Stars SBC look like?

Although EA Sports has yet to officially announce the Melchie Dumornay Future Stars SBC's arrival on Ultimate Team, FutSheriff has predicted all the attributes of this Haitian forward. Considering the stats, she's expected to feature an elite-tier card. Both cards in the SBC are likely to feature an 89 overall rating.

Here's a glimpse of the predicted stats of Melchie Dumornay's LW version:

Pace: 97

Shooting: 88

Passing: 90

Dribbling: 91

Defending: 67

Physicality: 80

Moreover, the LW version is expected to possess Whipped Pass+ and Finesse Shot+ plastyle traits. Even though the latter leans toward the meta, Whipped Pass might not benefit the forward on the virtual pitch. However, she can be a great backup winger.

Also read: Ivan Ilic Future Stars SBC

Here's a prediction of Melchie Dumornay's attributes for her ST version:

Pace: 97

Shooting: 89

Passing: 88

Dribbling: 91

Defending: 67

Physicality: 80

On top of that, the ST version is expected to possess Chip Shot+ and Rapid+ playstyle traits, making her a premium choice in the current meta. The latter playstyle will be super-efficient when it comes to dribbling past the defenders. It's quite evident that if the rumor turns out to be accurate, gamers must opt for Melchie Dumornay's ST version without giving it a second thought.

How much could the EA FC 25 Melchie Dumornay Future Stars SBC cost?

Currently, Melchie Dumornay's 87-rated TOTW edition costs around 23,000 EA FC Coins. Considering the predicted attributes across the board, the Melchie Dumornay Future Stars SBC could cost around 40,000 to 80,000 EA FC Coins. Even though gamers are expected to receive any one of the editions among LW and ST versions of the Haitian forward, the aforementioned price will serve justice.

For more SBC related to Future Stars promo, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback