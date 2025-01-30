EA FC 25 leaks: Endrick and Bobby Charlton are rumored to drop as a part of Future Stars promo

EA Sports is expected to pull an interesting move by dropping Endrick and Bobby Charlton as a part of the Future Stars promo. According to an X post from FutSheriff, both players will receive upgraded versions compared to their base edition cards. There's a humorous story about how the football world associates the young Brazilian with the Manchester United legend Bobby Charlton.

Regardless, according to the rumor, both players will receive their first special promo cards in this iteration of EA FC. While several players are expected to be a part of the Future Stars cards promo, rumors around Endrick and Bobby Charlton's cards will surely hype up the community post-TOTY season.

We explore everything that has been leaked so far regarding Endrick and Bobby Charlton rumored Future Stars promo items in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and completely based on a leak from X/FutSheriff. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Endrick and Bobby Charlton's Future Stars items have been leaked on social media

Initially, the trend was started by Endrick's teammate Jude Bellingham, congratulating the young Brazilian star on Instagram and referring to him as "Bobby." For context, after scoring the first goal for his national team against England at Wembley, the 18-year-old footballer went to an interview and mentioned Bobby Charlton as one of his inspirations.

It certainly sounds surprising considering Sir Bobby Charlton retired from football in 1976, way before Endrick was born. These claims from the Brazilian eventually reached Real Madrid's dressing room where his teammates started the trend of calling him "Bobby." Currently, the whole football world mentions the 18-year-old player by this name.

Interestingly, EA Sports is rumored to follow this hilarious trend and introduce Future Stars promo cards for Endrick and Bobby Charlton. While Charlton is likely to receive a Future Stars Icon card, Endrick might get a basic Future Stars promo card.

While Sir Bobby Charlton's card is one of the highly sought-after cards in Ultimate Team, Endrick's attributes are not up to the mark and suitable in the current EA FC 25 meta. However, if the rumored attributes turn out to be accurate, both of the Future Stars cards have massive potential to fit into any Ultimate Team.

What could Endrick and Bobby Charlton's Future Starts items look like in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team?

While the exact attributes for Endrick and Bobby Charlton's cards are yet to be revealed by EA Sports on the upcoming Friday (January 31, 2025), FutSheriff has predicted the overall and other attributes across the board. Based on the X post, Endrick will receive a 93-rated (overall) ST card, while Sir Bobby Charlton might get a 94-rated (overall) icon CAM card.

Here are the predicted stats for Endrick's Future Stars card

Pace: 97

Shooting: 93

Passing: 83

Dribbling: 91

Defending: 40

Physicality: 75

Here are the predicted attributes for Bobby Charlton's Future Stars Icon card:

Pace: 92

Shooting: 93

Passing: 89

Dribbling: 93

Defending: 53

Physicality: 76

Both players are rumored to receive Power Shot+ and Rapid+ playstyles in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team. These two PlayStyles+ are one of the popular traits in the current meta. With elite-tier attributes, both cards are expected to stand out as the highly sought-after cards in the FC 25 transfer market.

For more leaks related to the Future Stars promo, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

