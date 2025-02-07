EA FC 25 Curl It In Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

With the Future Stars promo ongoing, EA Sports has released the exciting Curl It In Evolution in FC 25. This free EVO is meant for center midfielders and offers essential upgrades to stats like passing, shooting, agility, balance, etc. On top of that, it also offers vital Player Roles and a PlayStyle+, making its candidate a well-rounded midfielder on the virtual pitch.

This article will explore all the necessary details of the Curl It In Evolution in FC 25, including the requirements, the best players to use, the challenges, and all the upgrade levels offered.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Curl It In Evolution

As discussed, the EA FC 25 Curl It In evolution is especially catered towards players who have CM as either their primary or alternate positions. They must meet the following set of criteria to be eligible for this amazing EVO.

Here are the requirements:

Overall: Max 88

Shooting: Max 98

Passing: Max 98

Dribbling: Max 98

PlayStyles: Max 10

PlayStyles+: Max 2

Position: CM

The requirements are pretty straightforward, meaning a large pool of midfielder player cards are eligible and can upgrade their pivotal attributes with this EVO.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Curl It In Evolution

Joao Gomes is a great player to use in this EVO (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/EA Sports)

Even though gamers can choose between a large pool of player cards, a few stand out with well-rounded attributes after undergoing the EA FC 25 Curl It In Evolution.

Here's a list of player cards gamers should use for this EVO:

Federico Valverde: 88

Zambo Anguissa: 88

Frenkie De Jong: 88

Joao Gomes: 88

Ivan Ilic: 88

Tijjani Reijnders: 88

Myles Lewis-Skelly: 87

Andrey N. Dos Santos: 87

Kobbie Mainoo: 88

Guti: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

All upgrades in the EA FC 25 Curl It In Evolution

The latest EVO offers four upgrade levels (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/EA Sports)

The EA FC 25 Curl It In Evolution has four upgrade levels to offer. In between the upgrades, gamers will observe their used player upgrading in different areas such as shot power, short passing, long passing, vision, and many more. Interestingly, apart from upgrading the stats, it also offers vital Player Roles like Playmaker+ and Box-to-Box++, along with PlayStyles like Tiki Taka and Dead Ball+.

Here are the details of all four upgrade levels:

Level 1 upgrade:

Overall: 2 (Max 90)

Curve: 15 (Max 88)

Long Shots: 10 (max 88)

Free Kick: 70

Shot Power: 10 (Max 86)

PlayStyles: Dead Ball (Max 10)

Roles: Playmaker+

Level 2 upgrade:

Crossing: 15 (Max 85)

Long Passing: 15 (Max 90)

Short Passing: 15 (Max 90)

Vision: 15 (Max 90)

PlayStyles: Tiki Taka (Max 10)

Roles: Box-to-Box++

Level 3 upgrade:

Overall: 2 (Max 90)

Agility: 10 (Max 92)

Balance: 15 (Max 92)

Ball Control: 15 (Max 90)

Reactions: 10 (Max 90)

Composure: 20 (Max 88)

PlayStyles: Pinged Pass (Max 10)

Level 4 upgrade:

Pace: 5 (Max 88)

Stamina: 20 (Max 90)

Strength: 10 (Max 85)

Weak Foot: 2

PlayStyles+: Dead Ball+

The following straightforward challenges of this EVO can be completed in different Ultimate Team modes:

Level 1 challenges:

Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in game.

Level 2 challenges:

Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in game.

Level 3 challenges:

Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in game.

Level 4 challenges:

Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in game.

