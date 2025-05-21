EA FC 25 Dan Ndoye TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

The FC 25 Dan Ndoye TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC has finally made its way into the Ultimate Team live servers, allowing gamers worldwide to access an upgraded version of the Bologna forward. The newly released item features a few desirable PlayStyles+ along with several flashy attributes across the board.

Despite having numerous ups and downs in the 2024/25 campaign, a few players from Bologna have put up decent performances and proven their worth in the domestic league. Dan Ndoye, the 24-year-old aspiring Swiss midfielder, fits the criteria, as he added eight goals and four assists to his tally, helping Milan find the right balance in the midfield.

As a result, EA Sports has released an overpowered Team Of The Season Honourable Mentions version as a testament to Ndoye's contribution.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Dan Ndoye TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC

Tasks to complete the Dan Ndoye TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC (Image via EA Sports)

Like the recently released Lautaro Martinez TOTS HM SBC, gamers must build a certain number of squads (one in this case) to get their hands on the recently released FC 25 Dan Ndoye TOTS Honourable Mentions.

These are all the tasks and their cheapest solutions:

Task 1: Dan Ndoye

Serie A Enilive players: Minimum one

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 82

Solution 1

Oriol Romeu: 79

Naomi Girma: 81

Giovani Lo Celso: 80

Remo Freuler: 81

Jun Endo: 80

Luana: 82

Adrian Sut TOTS: 91

Edgar Mendez: 76

Axel Witsel: 80

Milan Skriniar: 81

Alexander Nubel: 80

Expected Price: 18,100 EA FC Coins

Note that since gamers must acquire at least one Team of the Week (TOTW) or TOTS card to complete all the tasks mentioned above, the overall cost to complete the Ndoye TOTS HM SBC might vary depending on the EA FC 25 transfer market trends.

EA FC 25 Dan Ndoye TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: Review

The Dan Ndoye TOTS SBC card attributes (Image via EA Sports)

The overall cost to complete the Dan Ndoye TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC is around 18,100 EA FC Coins, which appears to be a fair price for a midfielder featuring decent potential on the virtual pitch. EA Sports has included 4-star skills and 5-star weak-foot traits for the Swiss midfielder.

Apart from that, Ndoye's item features Finesse Shot+, Rapid+, and Power Shot+ playstyles to exploit his 92 dribbling and 90 shooting attributes. However, EA could've added other desirable PlayStyles+ to exploit the 91 passing and 92 pace stats to grow the likes of Ndoye as a midfielder.

Regardless of Ndoye's TOTS item's drawbacks, the rest of the basic PlayStyles allow him to be a decent player on any FC 25 Ultimate Team. With Serie A and Bologna chemistry links, he'll be ideal for any Serie A-centric Ultimate Teams in FC 25 live servers.

For more TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC-related articles, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

