EA Sports has dropped the FC 25 Debinha TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers worldwide to access a 93-rated promising Brazilian attacking midfielder. The 33-year-old KC Current experienced midfielder delivered extraordinary performances in the NWSL 2024 and 2025 seasons.
As a result, EA Sports has added her to the Honourable Mentions list, and her attributes across the board reflect her performance.
On that note, this article will explore all the details of the tasks and their cheapest solutions to complete EA FC 25 Debinha TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC in Ultimate Team live servers.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Debinha TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC
Like any other Honourable Mentions SBC, the EA FC 25 Debinha TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC can be completed after finishing a certain set of tasks (two in this case). However, the overall pricing may vary due to the requirement of Team of the Week (TOTW) or TOTS fodder cards.
Here's a list of all the tasks and their cheapest solutions:
Task 1: Brazil
- Brazil players: Minimum one
- Team Of The Week/ Team Of The Season Players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 82
Solution 1
- Giorgio Scalvini: 78
- Santiago Gimenez: 79
- Dejan Kulusevski: 82
- Yeray Alvarez: 81
- Adrian Sut TOTS: 91
- Luana: 82
- Xaver Schlager: 81
- Diego Carlos: 80
- Molly Bartrip: 79
- Aritz Elustondo: 79
- Aurora Galli: 77
Expected Price: 17,500 EA FC Coins
Task 2: Top Form
- Team Of The Week/ Team Of The Season Players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 84
Solution 2
- Valentina Giacinti: 82
- Alisha Lehmann: 81
- Dejan Kulusevski: 82
- Haley McCutcheon TOTS: 92
- Luana: 82
- Sandy Baltimore: 84
- Patrik Schick: 82
- Rafaelle: 82
- Marc Guehi: 81
- Benjamin Pavard: 84
- Evelyne Viens: 81
Expected Price: 19,600 EA FC Coins
EA FC 25 Debinha TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: Review
The overall cost to complete the FC 25 Debinha TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC is around 37,300 EA FC Coins. Considering the attributes across the board, the item has a fair price. With 5-star skills and a 5-star weak foot, the freshly introduced item features Finesse Shot+, Technical+, and Quick Step+ playstyle traits.
The 90 shooting and 90 pace can complement the Finesse Shot+ and Quick Step+ playstyles. Meanwhile, gamers can also exploit the Technical+ attribute with 93 dribbling in Debinha's item.
Regardless of its advantages, Debinha's TOTS SBC item doesn't have the flair to outplay top-notch forwards in the virtual pitch. Besides, there are far better options in the current FC 25 transfer market. However, those looking for a high-rated fodder card can opt for this Brazilian attacking midfielder's item.
For more TOTS SBC-related articles, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.