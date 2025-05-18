EA FC 25 Manuela Giugliano TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

The FC 25 Manuela Giugliano TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC has gone live in Ultimate Team. Upon completing this newly released challenge, gamers can access a 91-rated AS Roma female midfielder featuring some decent attributes overall.

After putting up an amazing performance by scoring 12 goals and providing five assists in the Serie A Women's domestic league, the Italian has secured her first-ever spot in the Team of the Season (TOTS) Honourable Mentions squad across all EA FC iterations. The attributes of this version are just a mere reflection of her performance in the league.

This article will discuss all the tasks of the Manuela Giugliano TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC in FC 25 Ultimate Team, and the cheapest player cards to use to complete it.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Manuela Giugliano TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC

Tasks to complete the Manuela Giugliano SBC (Image via EA Sports)

Like the recently released Nuno Tavares TOTS Mentions SBC, gamers must complete a certain set of tasks (two in this case) to access the Manuela Giugliano TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC item in Ultimate Team. However, do note that the cost of completing the SBC is subject to change based on price variations of the fodder cards in the live transfer market.

Let's take a glimpse at all the detailed tasks and their cheapest solutions for the recently released challenge:

Task 1: Italy

Italy players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

Solution 1

Evelyne Viens: 81

Patrik Schick: 82

Arianna Caruso: 84

Edin Dzeko: 82

Niclas Fullkrug: 82

Angel Di María: 83

Sveindis Jane Jonsdottir: 82

Dejan Kulusevski: 82

Chris Smalling: 82

Benjamin Pavard: 84

Manuela Zinsberger: 84

Expected price: 7,000 EA FC Coins

Task 2: 84-Rated Squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Solution 2

Patrik Schick: 82

Edin Dzeko: 82

Mikel Merino: 85

Ella Toone: 84

Diogo Jota: 85

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 85

Raphael Guerreiro: 82

Kevin Trapp: 82

Savinho: 82

Sveindis Jane Jonsdottir: 82

Kailen Sheridan: 85

Expected price: 12,300 EA FC Coins

EA FC 25 Manuela Giugliano TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: Review

Manuela Giugliano TOTS HM SBC item stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall cost to complete the Manuela Giugliano TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC is around 19,200 EA FC Coins. It appears to be a fair price for an item with not-so-desirable attributes (judging by the FC 25 current meta). It features a 5-star weak foot and 5-star skills along with exciting PlayStyles+ traits, such as Incisive Pass+, Long Ball Pass+, and Intercept+.

Giugliano's item seems to be meant to outplay others as a CDM. However, it doesn't have any notable Defending and Physicality stats (80 and 84, respectively). If EA Sports had provided her with PlayStyles+ more aligned with her passing and dribbling attributes, this SBC item of Giugliano could've been a great backup midfielder in any Calico A Feminine-centric FC 25 Ultimate Team.

Regardless of the drawbacks, those who want to get their hands on a high-rated fodder card for an affordable price might opt for the Giugliano TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC item.

