EA FC 25 Nuno Tavares TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has introduced the FC 25 Nuno Tavares TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to access a 92-rated promising Portuguese left-back from Lazio. The latest item features pretty decent stats, such as 93 Pace, 90 Passing, 90 Defending, and 90 Physicality, and is well-balanced for the current meta.

Lazio has managed to keep itself in the top five position in the Serie A table, and Nuno Tavares has played a crucial role in its backline. He provided eight crucial assists in his 21 appearances in the domestic league so far. As a result, he has been placed in the Team of the Season (TOTS) Honourable Mentions lineup by EA Sports.

Following the recent release of Serie A TOTS players, Tavares's new item is a decent option for players who want to add a star left-back to their Ultimate Team. On that note, this article will list all the tasks of the Nuno Tavares TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team, and the cheapest fodder cards to use for them.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Nuno Tavares TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC

Tasks to complete Nuno Tavares TOTS SBC (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to other recently released HM SBCs, the Nuno Tavares TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC item can be obtained by completing a certain set of tasks (two in this case). However, the overall cost of the SBC might vary a little depending on the FC 25 transfer market trends.

Regardless, here's a list of all the tasks of the SBC, as well as their cheapest solutions:

Task 1: Portugal

Portugal players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Solution 1

Ona Batlle: 85

Ollie Watkins: 85

Arianna Caruso: 84

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia: 85

Kim Little: 86

Alex Remiro: 84

Raphael Guerreiro: 82

Mats Hummels: 85

Gleison Bremer: 86

Fran Kirby: 84

Ann-Katrin Berger: 84

Expected price: 20,900 EA FC Coins

Task 2: Serie A

Serie A Enilive players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Solution 2

Marie Katoto: 88

Kyle Walker: 84

Alba Redondo: 84

Andrew Robertson: 85

Ona Batlle: 85

Antonio Rudiger: 88

Federico Dimarco: 84

Lisa Boattin: 84

Dominique Janssen: 84

Benjamin White: 84

Jan Oblak: 88

Expected price: 30,800 EA FC Coins

EA FC 25 Nuno Tavares TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: Review

Nuno Tavares TOTS HM SBC attributes (Image via EA Sports)

The overall cost to complete the Nuno Tavares TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC is around 51,600 EA FC Coins. Considering the caliber of the item on the virtual pitch, this is a reasonable price. Even though it possesses only a 92 Overall rating, it features a few exciting attributes across the board.

With its Rapid+, Whipped Pass+, and Jockey+ PlayStyle traits, Tavares's item can give a decent performance on the left side of the virtual pitch. Its 92 Dribbling and 90 Passing will complement both Rapid+ and Whipped Pass+ PlayStyles+, and the 90 Defending and 90 Physicality stats will be sufficient to exploit the Jockey+ trait in 1v1 scenarios.

Tavares's TOTS SBC item, with its Serie A and Portuguese chemistry links, will be a decent fit for a Serie A-centric Ultimate Team.

For more TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC-related articles, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

