EA FC 25 Zambo Anguissa TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has finally dropped the FC 25 Zambo Anguissa TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC on Ultimate Team servers, allowing gamers to access the 94-rated Cameroonian midfielder featuring amazing attributes, such as 91 dribbling, 92 defending, and 96 physicality across the board.

With Napoli leading the Serie A 2024/25 title race, Anguissa's performance has always been the talk of the town in the Italian domestic league scene. He contributed six goals and five assists, earning his rightful place in the Honourable Mentions squad. The freshly introduced Team of the Season (TOTS) item duly represents his real-life flair and could be an item gamers won't regret investing in.

On that note, this article will explore all the tasks and their cheapest solutions to access the Zambo Anguissa TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Zambo Anguissa TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC

Tasks to complete the latest Zambo Anguissa SBC (Image via EA Sports)

Like any other Honourable Mentions SBC, gamers must submit a certain number of squads (six in this case) to get their hands on the FC 25 Zambo Anguissa TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC in Ultimate Team. However, note that the overall price to complete the Cameroonian midfielder's item will vary from time to time based on the TOTS and other fodder card prices on the transfer market.

Regardless, here's a list of all the tasks and their cheapest solutions:

Task 1: Top Form

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Solution 1

Ewa Pajor: 87

Diogo Jota: 85

Guro Reiten: 88

Alba Redondo: 84

Keira Walsh: 85

Exequiel Palacios: 84

Patri Guijarro: 88

Amel Majri: 84

Diogo Costa: 84

Haley McCutcheon TOTS: 92

Chiamaka Nnadozie: 85

Expected Price: 42,800 EA FC Coins

Task 2: Serie A

Serie A Enilive players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solution 2

Kadidiatou Diani: 88

Che Adams TOTS: 92

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 85

Exequiel Palacios: 84

Aleix García: 84

Christiane Endler: 88

Patri Guijarro: 88

Vanessa Gilles: 83

David De Gea: 84

Haley McCutcheon TOTS: 92

Chiamaka Nnadozie: 85

Expected Price: 56,500 EA FC Coins

Task 3: 88-rated squad

Players with exact 88 OVR: Exactly 8

Solution 3

Guro Reiten: 88

Patri Guijarro: 88

Beth Mead: 88

Kadidiatou Diani: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Phil Foden: 88

Robert Lewandowski: 88

Gregor Kobel: 88

Expected Price: 49,500 EA FC Coins

Task 4: 89-rated squad

Players with exact 89 OVR: Exactly 8

Solution 4

Martin Odegaard: 89

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89

Lautaro Martínez: 89

Alisson: 89

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

Mapi Leon: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Expected Price: 108,000 EA FC Coins

Task 5: 89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Solution 5

Delphine Cascarino: 84

Delphine Cascarino TOTS: 92

Angel Di María: 83

Toluwalase Arokodare TOTS: 93

Haley McCutcheon TOTS: 92

Ruben Neves: 84

Nathan Ake: 84

Che Adams TOTS: 92

Millie Bright: 85

Riyad Mahrez: 85

Kingsley Coman: 84

Expected Price: 72,000 EA FC Coins

Task 6: 90-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Solution 6

Promise David TOTS: 92

Eugenie Le Sommer: 85

Patrick Berg TOTS: 93

Sandro Tonali: 85

Aurelien Tchouameni: 85

Harry Kane: 90

Che Adams TOTS: 92

Marta Cazalla TOTS: 94

Francesco Acerbi: 84

John Stones: 85

Matthijs De Ligt: 84

Expected Price: 91,000 EA FC Coins

EA FC 25 Zambo Anguissa TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: Review

Zambo Anguissa TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall cost to complete EA FC 25 Zambo Anguissa TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC is around 422,000 EA FC Coins, which is a great price for a midfielder of such excellent caliber. The freshly introduced item features Long Ball Pass+, Anticipate+, and Bruiser+ playstyle traits, along with 5-star skills.

Considering the available PlayStyles+, gamers should use Anguissa's TOTS SBC item as a CDM instead of CM. Taking 92 defending and 96 physicality into account, they can easily exploit the Anticipate+ and Bruiser+ traits to win crucial 1v1 battles. Additionally, with Napoli and Serie A chemistry links, it will be suitable for any Serie A-centric Ultimate Teams.

For more TOTS SBC-related content, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

