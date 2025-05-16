EA FC 25 Esther Gonzalez TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has introduced the Esther Gonzalez TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC in FC 25 Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to access the Spanish female striker's Team of the Season (TOTS) card. NY/NJ Gotham's #9 has received a 94-rated card featuring decent attributes across the board.
After playing an incredible 2024 regular season in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), the Spanish forward is currently the leading goal scorer in the 2025 regular season. The recently released SBC item celebrates her incredible season for the American side.
This article will explore the tasks of the Esther Gonzalez TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC and the cheapest player cards to use to complete them in FC 25's Ultimate Team.
Check out EA FC 25 review
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Esther Gonzalez TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC
The Esther Gonzalez TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC requires multiple tasks (two in this case) to be completed. Note that the overall price to complete the SBC will surely deviate over time depending on the EA FC 25 transfer market trends.
Here's a detailed list of all the tasks and the optimal fodder cards to complete the SBC:
Task 1: Spain
- Spain players: Minimum one in your starting 11
- Team overall rating: Minimum 86
Solution 1
- Robert Lewandowski: 88
- Artem Dovbyk: 84
- Marcel Sabitzer: 84
- Fran Kirby: 84
- Antoine Griezmann: 88
- Alexandra Popp: 87
- Andrew Robertson: 85
- Matthijs De Ligt: 84
- Nico Schlotterbeck: 85
- Ona Batlle: 85
- Lois Openda: 85
Expected price: 31,000 EA FC Coins
Task 2: 87-Rated Squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
Solution 2
- Robert Lewandowski: 88
- Sadio Mane: 84
- Bernardo Silva: 88
- Ilkay Gundogan: 87
- Linda Dallmann: 84
- Luana: 82
- Jane Campbell: 84
- Gregor Kobel: 88
- Manuel Akanji: 84
- Ruben Dias: 88
- Christiane Endler: 88
Expected price: 41,700 EA FC Coins
Read more: All FC 25 Serie A TOTS players
EA FC 25 Esther Gonzalez TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: Review
The overall cost to complete the Esther Gonzalez TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC is around 72,700 EA FC Coins. Considering the item's boosted attributes across the board, its price is quite fair. It also features the Finesse Shot+, First Touch+, and Low-Driven Shot+ PlayStyles+, which should allow it to fare really well, considering the current meta.
Also read: Zambo Anguissa TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost
While First Touch+ doesn't seem to be effective in the current patch, the rest of the PlayStyles+ traits will surely help Gonzalez's card outplay top-notch defenders from any Ultimate Team. While her Spanish chemistry link may seem desirable at first, gamers might face a hard time due to her NY/NJ Gotham and NWSL chemistry links.
Regardless, Gonzalez's item will be ideal for any NWSL-centric Ultimate Team or as a backup striker for other UTs.
For more daily SBC-related updates, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.