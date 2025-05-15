EA FC 25 Zambo Anguissa TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

A recent leak from AsyFutTrader suggests that Zambo Anguissa TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC is rumored to be a part of Ultimate Team live servers. The Cameroonian had an incredible 2024/25 journey with SSC Napoli.

If the rumor holds true, Napoli's #99 will receive his first-ever Team of the Season (TOTS) Honourable Mentions item across the EA FC franchise. With the upcoming Serie A TOTS promo week, the rumored item might add an extra layer of excitement for the Napoli fans.

With that in mind, this article will explore all the details that have been leaked so far regarding Zambo Anguisaa TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC card in Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and is entirely based on a leak from X/@AsyFutTrader, a reliable source. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

EA FC 25 Zambo Anguissa TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC has been leaked on social media

Zambo Anguissa cuts an impressive figure in the SSC Napoli squad, excelling in both center and defensive midfield in real life. His on-field presence and capabilities as a strong defensive midfielder have been the talk of the town in the Serie A scene.

In his 31 appearances, Anguissa contributed six goals and five assists, helping his team maintain the top position in the Serie A table. With SSC Napoli being in the top position, it's quite evident that he's expected to receive a TOTS Honourable Mentions card as a testament to his incredible attacking and defensive contributions in multiple games.

Currently, Anguissa features numerous special edition cards in the EA FC 25 market. His 88-rated Serie A POTM card has the highest rating so far, but it lost its flair following multiple patch updates. However, the rumored 94-rated card is expected to be a great addition as it has the caliber to be the new meta card for gamers using Serie A-centric teams in Ultimate Team servers.

What could the EA FC 25 Zambo Anguissa TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC look like?

EA Sports is expected to release the Serie A TOTS promo cards soon in Ultimate Team. However, they haven't released any official attributes of the upcoming cards. According to AsyFutTrader, the Cameroonian midfielder will receive a massive 94 rating with the following stats on his card:

Pace: 90

Shooting: 85

Passing: 90

Dribbling: 91

Defending: 92

Physicality: 96

Additionally, Anguissa is likely to receive Long Ball Pass+, Anticipate+, and Bruiser+ playstyles across the board. Considering the predicted stats and PlayStyles+, he's likely to outplay the opponents as a CDM rather than being a CM on the virtual field.

While the predicted 90 passing in Anguissa's TOTS item is decent enough to complement the Long Ball Pass+, the 92 defending and 96 physicality are exceptional to exploit the rest of the defensive PlayStyle+ traits. It can easily keep ball possession, and is likely to be a force to be reckoned with in 1v1 scenarios.

How much could the EA FC 25 Zambo Anguissa TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC cost?

If the predicted attributes are to be believed, Zambo Anguissa TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC might cost around 250,000 to 350,000 EA FC Coins. The aforementioned price range should be ideal for the SSC Napoli midfielder, featuring such excellent defensive attributes across the board.

