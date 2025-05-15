EA FC 25 Kobbie Mainoo UEL RTTF SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

A recent X post from @FutSheriff claims that a Kobbie Mainoo UEL RTTF SBC will arrive soon in Ultimate Team. With Manchester United reaching the UEFA Europa League (UEL) final, this could be an exciting opportunity for fans to obtain a higher-rated card of the midfielder. If the rumor proves accurate, the Englishman will receive his first-ever UEL Road to the Finals (RTTF) promo card across all EA FC iterations.

Ad

With that in mind, this article covers every leaked detail available regarding the rumored EA FC 25 Kobbie Mainoo UEL RTTF SBC item in Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and is entirely based on a leak from X/@FutSheriff, a reliable source. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Check out EA FC 25 review

EA FC 25 Kobbie Mainoo UEL RTTF SBC has been leaked on social media

Kobbie Mainoo has been an integral part of Manchester United's midfield in the Europa League. In seven appearances, he contributed two crucial goals and one assist. Among his goals, his dramatic strike against Lyon in the 120th minute stands out as one of the most memorable moments of his career so far.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mainoo’s incredible finish into the right corner secured an equalizer for the Red Devils. Due to his significant contributions, he is expected to receive this RTTF SBC in Ultimate Team.

As of writing, the defensive midfielder has only one 88-rated Winter Wildcards special promo item, which has lost some relevance in the current FC 25 meta. If the predicted stats and PlayStyles+ are accurate, his rumored item will earn its rightful place in the FC IQ system.

Ad

Read more: Paulo Dybala rumored to arrive as TOTS SBC/objective

What could the EA FC 25 Kobbie Mainoo UEL RTTF SBC look like?

EA Sports hasn't revealed any information related to the EA FC 25 Kobbie Mainoo UEL RTTF SBC. However, according to FutSheriff, he is expected to receive an impressive 92 overall rating on his rumored SBC card. Here’s a breakdown of the expected attributes:

Pace: 90

Shooting: 88

Passing: 91

Dribbling: 92

Defending: 85

Physicality: 90

Ad

Additionally, Mainoo will likely receive three highly desirable PlayStyles+: Tiki Taka+, Anticipate+, and Intercept+, which would make him one of the most sought-after defensive midfielders in the current meta.

Also read: Denzel Dumfries TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

While gamers can exploit the rumored 91 passing with the Tiki Taka+ PlayStyle, the remaining PlayStyles+ will complement Mainoo’s 85 defending and 90 physicality, making him an ideal option for England or Premier League-centric Ultimate Teams in FC 25.

Ad

How much could the Kobbie Mainoo UEL RTTF SBC cost?

Currently, Kobbie Mainoo's highest-rated Winter Wildcards card costs around 23,500 EA FC Coins.

Considering that fact, the rumored Kobbie Mainoo UEL RTTF SBC might cost around 150,000 to 250,000 EA FC Coins. However, the price may vary depending on the FC 25 transfer market trends.

For more SBC-related leaks, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SoumyaKanti Saha SoumyaKanti Saha is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, primarily covering first-person shooter titles. Though he comes from a BCA background, his decision to get into journalism stems from his love for video games. He started his gaming journalism journey at Sportskeeda after serving as a Scholar Trainee at WIPRO for two years and continues producing exceptional articles on games like Overwatch, Call Of Duty, Apex Legends, and Counter-Strike 2. Simply put, he’s capable of covering every FPS title he’s assigned.



He believes in thorough research when covering a story. For this, he turns to not just his trusted sources but scours the annals of various social media channels to deliver any additional useful information to his readers.



SoumyaKanti finds PewDiePie's story quite fascinating, as he believes his dedication and hard work to popularize a genre that very few people knew of back then to be truly Herculean.



Multiplayer games fuel his constant need for action while playing. That said, in a Jumanji-esque scenario, he’d love nothing more than diving into the Red Dead Redemption universe for its the intense storyline and detailed world and characters.



In his free time, SoumyaKanti loves listening to metal, playing video games (Duh!), and watching movies. Know More