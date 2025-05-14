EA FC 25 leaks, Paulo Dybala rumored to arrive as TOTS SBC/objective

The Seria A Team of the Season roster will be released soon in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team, and Paulo Dybala is rumored to be part of the event. Based on a leak by X/FUTSheriff, the Argentine playmaker will receive a boosted version as either an objective or an SBC. This will make this item even more popular as he will be easier to obtain.

Ad

The former Juventus forward is a legend in the world of Italian club football, as he has won multiple titles and has been amongst the most consistent performers in the league. He is now playing for AS Roma and has had various special versions over the course of the year, including an overpowered Grassroot Greats item.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUTSheriff. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.

Ad

Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

Paulo Dybala is rumored to arrive as a TOTS SBC/objective in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team

The current Bundesliga Team of the Season event has had some impressive player items released via SBCs and objectives, including the likes of Jeremie Frimpong and Xavi Simons. The Paulo Dybala TOTS item could be similar, as his leaked stats make him one of the best playmakers in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

His previous special versions were all popular amongst gamers at the time of their release, but he has now fallen behind the power curve of the game. His rumored TOTS version could make him relevant in the current meta once again.

What will the EA FC 25 Paulo Dybala TOTS SBC/objective item look like?

Based on the leak by X/FUTSheriff, this item will be 95-rated with the following key stats and attributes:

Ad

Pace: 92

Shooting: 93

Passing: 95

Dribbling: 95

Defending: 51

Physicality: 77

He is also rumored to possess the Technical+, Pinged Pass+ and Finesse Shot+ PlayStyles. While the Technical+ will boost his dribbling, the Pinged Pass+ will allow him to deliver fast and accurate passes. The Finesse Shot+ PlayStyle will also allow him to score from long range, making him an exceptional forward under the FC IQ system.

If this item is released as an SBC in EA FC 25, he could easily be worth around 600,000 to 700,000 coins. He could also be released as a Cup objective reward, similar to the recently released Xavi Simons item.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More