EA FC 25 Unlock The Dribble Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Unlock The Dribble Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their left-wingers on the virtual pitch. This is the latest Evolution that is applicable to 92-rated items, and the upgrades on offer justify its price tag of 125,000 FC Coins or 500 FC Points.
The ongoing Serie A TOTS promo has introduced multiple EVOs that allow 92-rated players to be upgraded. The EA FC 25 Unlock The Dribble Evolution is the latest such addition, and it provides a massive boost to dribbling, pace, and shooting stats for a player of your choosing.
All requirements of the EA FC 25 Unlock The Dribble Evolution
A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Unlock The Dribble Evolution:
- Overall: Max 92
- Position: LW
- Pace: Max 94
- Shooting: Max 95
- Dribbling: Max 98
- PlayStyles: Max 10
- PlayStyles+: Max three
These stipulations are not too restrictive and will allow some exceptional attackers to be used in this EVO.
Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Unlock The Dribble Evolution
These are some of the most meta and overpowered options:
- Thierry Henry: 92
- Kaoru Mitoma: 92
- Stephan El Shaarawy: 92
- Esmee Brugts: 92
- Malik Tillman: 91
- Neymar: 91
- Cristiano Ronaldo: 90
- Pavel Nedved: 89
All these players will become elite-tier wingers under the FC IQ system after receiving the pace, shooting, and dribbling boosts.
All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Unlock The Dribble Evolution
Similar to the recently released Built Different EVO, the EA FC 25 Unlock The Dribble Evolution has four levels. These are the boosts offered by each:
Level 1 upgrades:
- Pace +4 (Max 91)
- Dribbling +40 (Max 99)
- PlayStyles Trickster and Quickstep
Level 2 upgrades:
- Shooting +3 (Max 90)
- Weak Foot +1 star
- PlayStyle Low Driven
- PlayStyle+ Quickstep
Level 3 upgrades:
- Pace +4 (Max 91)
- Winger++
- PlayStyle+ First Touch
Level 4 upgrades:
- Shooting +3 (Max 90)
- PlayStyle+ Low driven Shot
- Inside Forward++
These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad battles:
Level 1 challenges:
- Play five matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 2 challenges:
- Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 3 challenges:
- Play five matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 4 challenges:
- Win three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Overall, the EVO is worth completing.