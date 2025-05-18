  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • EA FC 25 Unlock The Dribble Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA FC 25 Unlock The Dribble Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified May 18, 2025 18:01 GMT
The latest EVO is now live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The latest EVO is now live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Unlock The Dribble Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their left-wingers on the virtual pitch. This is the latest Evolution that is applicable to 92-rated items, and the upgrades on offer justify its price tag of 125,000 FC Coins or 500 FC Points.

Ad

The ongoing Serie A TOTS promo has introduced multiple EVOs that allow 92-rated players to be upgraded. The EA FC 25 Unlock The Dribble Evolution is the latest such addition, and it provides a massive boost to dribbling, pace, and shooting stats for a player of your choosing.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Unlock The Dribble Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Unlock The Dribble Evolution:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • Overall: Max 92
  • Position: LW
  • Pace: Max 94
  • Shooting: Max 95
  • Dribbling: Max 98
  • PlayStyles: Max 10
  • PlayStyles+: Max three

These stipulations are not too restrictive and will allow some exceptional attackers to be used in this EVO.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Unlock The Dribble Evolution

These are some of the most meta and overpowered options:

  • Thierry Henry: 92
  • Kaoru Mitoma: 92
  • Stephan El Shaarawy: 92
  • Esmee Brugts: 92
  • Malik Tillman: 91
  • Neymar: 91
  • Cristiano Ronaldo: 90
  • Pavel Nedved: 89
Ad

All these players will become elite-tier wingers under the FC IQ system after receiving the pace, shooting, and dribbling boosts.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Unlock The Dribble Evolution

The EVO has four levels (Image via EA Sports)
The EVO has four levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Built Different EVO, the EA FC 25 Unlock The Dribble Evolution has four levels. These are the boosts offered by each:

Ad

Level 1 upgrades:

  • Pace +4 (Max 91)
  • Dribbling +40 (Max 99)
  • PlayStyles Trickster and Quickstep

Level 2 upgrades:

  • Shooting +3 (Max 90)
  • Weak Foot +1 star
  • PlayStyle Low Driven
  • PlayStyle+ Quickstep

Level 3 upgrades:

  • Pace +4 (Max 91)
  • Winger++
  • PlayStyle+ First Touch

Level 4 upgrades:

  • Shooting +3 (Max 90)
  • PlayStyle+ Low driven Shot
  • Inside Forward++

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad battles:

Level 1 challenges:

  • Play five matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Ad

Level 2 challenges:

  • Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

  • Play five matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

  • Win three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is worth completing.

About the author
Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Twitter icon

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications