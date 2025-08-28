EA FC 25 Deadeye+ Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Deadeye+ Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their players on the virtual pitch by boosting their shooting and passing capabilities. This is a free EVO and does not require any coins or FC Points to be unlocked, making it a viable option for EVO chains even in the final stages of the game cycle.
This is the latest EVO to be released recently that has upgrades based on a chemistry style, similar to the Engine+ and Shadow+ EVOs. The Deadeye chemistry style offers a boost to the pace and passing abilities of a player, so naturally the EA FC 25 Deadeye+ Evolution offers upgrades in these departments as well.
All requirements of the EA FC 25 Deadeye+ Evolution
A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Deadeye+ Evolution:
- Overall rating: Max 96
- PlayStyles: Max 10
- PlayStyles+: Max four
These stipulations will leave room for almost all players with an overall rating of 96 or under to be used.
Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Deadeye+ Evolution
The nature of the upgrades on offer will be perfectly suited for attackers or creative midfielders. These are some of the most overpowered and meta options that fit the requirements:
- Heung Min Son: 96
- Wil Trapp: 96
- Khvicha Kvaratskhelia: 96
- Pedro Neto: 96
- Bobby Charlton: 96
- Brennan Johnson: 96
- Ousmane Dembele: 96
- Ronaldo Nazario: 96
- Mike Maignan: 96
- Isco: 96
- Francisco Conceicao: 96
- Saeed Al Owairan: 95
- Wilfreid Zaha: 94
- Ruud Gullit: 94
All these players will become top-tier in their respective positions under the FC IQ system if they are used in this EVO.
All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Deadeye+ Evolution
Similar to the recently released Left Wing Sync EVO, the EA FC 25 Deadeye+ Evolution also has four levels. These are the boosts offered by each level:
Level 1 upgrades:
- Trivela PlayStyle
- Incisive Pass+ PlayStyle
- Positioning +8 (Max 96)
- Curve +4 (Max 94)
- Stamina +10 (Max 92)
- Short passing +12 (Max 96)
Level 2 upgrades:
- Tiki Taka playStyle
- Finishing +8 (Max 98)
- Vision +8 (Max 96)
- Reactions +8 (Max 95)
Level 3 upgrades:
- Pinged Pass and Low Driven Shot PlayStyle
- Penalties +4 (Max 98)
- Composure +8 (Max 95)
- Shot Power +12 (Max 98)
Level 4 upgrades:
- Weak Foot +4 star
- Finesse shot+ PlayStyle
- Long Shots +4 (Max 98)
- Strength +6 (Max 90)
These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles:
Level 1 challenges:
- Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 2 challenges:
- Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 3 challenges:
- Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 4 challenges:
- Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
- Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Overall, the EVO is worth completing.