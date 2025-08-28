  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • EA FC 25 Deadeye+ Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA FC 25 Deadeye+ Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Aug 28, 2025 06:37 GMT
The latest EVO is now live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The latest EVO is now live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Deadeye+ Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their players on the virtual pitch by boosting their shooting and passing capabilities. This is a free EVO and does not require any coins or FC Points to be unlocked, making it a viable option for EVO chains even in the final stages of the game cycle.

Ad

This is the latest EVO to be released recently that has upgrades based on a chemistry style, similar to the Engine+ and Shadow+ EVOs. The Deadeye chemistry style offers a boost to the pace and passing abilities of a player, so naturally the EA FC 25 Deadeye+ Evolution offers upgrades in these departments as well.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Deadeye+ Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Deadeye+ Evolution:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • Overall rating: Max 96
  • PlayStyles: Max 10
  • PlayStyles+: Max four

These stipulations will leave room for almost all players with an overall rating of 96 or under to be used.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Deadeye+ Evolution

The nature of the upgrades on offer will be perfectly suited for attackers or creative midfielders. These are some of the most overpowered and meta options that fit the requirements:

Ad
  • Heung Min Son: 96
  • Wil Trapp: 96
  • Khvicha Kvaratskhelia: 96
  • Pedro Neto: 96
  • Bobby Charlton: 96
  • Brennan Johnson: 96
  • Ousmane Dembele: 96
  • Ronaldo Nazario: 96
  • Mike Maignan: 96
  • Isco: 96
  • Francisco Conceicao: 96
  • Saeed Al Owairan: 95
  • Wilfreid Zaha: 94
  • Ruud Gullit: 94

All these players will become top-tier in their respective positions under the FC IQ system if they are used in this EVO.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Deadeye+ Evolution

The EVO has four levels (Image via EA Sports)
The EVO has four levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Left Wing Sync EVO, the EA FC 25 Deadeye+ Evolution also has four levels. These are the boosts offered by each level:

Ad

Level 1 upgrades:

  • Trivela PlayStyle
  • Incisive Pass+ PlayStyle
  • Positioning +8 (Max 96)
  • Curve +4 (Max 94)
  • Stamina +10 (Max 92)
  • Short passing +12 (Max 96)

Level 2 upgrades:

  • Tiki Taka playStyle
  • Finishing +8 (Max 98)
  • Vision +8 (Max 96)
  • Reactions +8 (Max 95)

Level 3 upgrades:

  • Pinged Pass and Low Driven Shot PlayStyle
  • Penalties +4 (Max 98)
  • Composure +8 (Max 95)
  • Shot Power +12 (Max 98)

Level 4 upgrades:

  • Weak Foot +4 star
  • Finesse shot+ PlayStyle
  • Long Shots +4 (Max 98)
  • Strength +6 (Max 90)

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles:

Level 1 challenges:

  • Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Ad

Level 2 challenges:

  • Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

  • Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

  • Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
  • Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is worth completing.

About the author
Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Twitter icon

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications