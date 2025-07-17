EA FC 25 Declan Rice FUTTIES SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

The EA FC 25 Declan Rice FUTTIES SBC is rumored to arrive in Ultimate Team during the second week of the ongoing FUTTIES promo. Based on a leak by X/ASYFUTTrader, the English midfielder will receive an overpowered item as part of the upcoming event that has the potential to be one of the best CDMs in the game.
The Arsenal superstar had an incredible season for his club across all competitions and earned a spot on the Premier League Team of the Season roster as well. While this previous item was exceptional as well, the EA FC 25 Declan Rice FUTTIES SBC will offer him the boost he needs to compete with the brand new midfielders released during the Shapeshifters and FUTTIES promos.
Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/ASYFUTTrader. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.
The EA FC 25 Declan Rice FUTTIES SBC is rumored to arrive soon in Ultimate Team
The first week of the FUTTIES promo provided gamers with amazing player SBCs like Maicon, Bruno Fernandes and Vitinha. The second week has the potential to be even better, with the EA FC 25 Declan Rice FUTTIES SBC being amongst the leaked inclusions.
His Team of the Season item was 96-rated overall with four amazing PlayStyle+ traits. However, the power curve has now progressed further and he needs the boost from this SBC to be relevant once again.
What will the EA FC 25 Declan Rice FUTTIES SBC item look like?
Based on the information leaked by X/ASYFUTTrader, this item will be 97-rated with the following key stats and attributes:
- Pace: 92
- Shooting: 91
- Passing: 97
- Dribbling: 94
- Defending: 95
- Physicality: 97
He is also rumored to possess the Anticipate+, Long Ball+, Press Proven+ and Incisive Pass+ PlayStyles. These traits will boost his passing, defending and dribbling abilities, making him an amazing and versatile options for gamers looking to upgrade their midfield lineup.
How much will the EA FC 25 Declan Rice FUTTIES SBC cost?
The SBCs released so far during the promo have been expensive but fairly priced. With so many special items being up for grabs via packs, fodder is easier to obtain than ever before. This means that a cost of around 500,000 coins will be reasonable for an item of this caliber. He has all the attributes required to excel as a midfielder under the FC IQ system and will be easy to craft if the SBC is not overpriced.