EA FC 25 Declan Rice FUTTIES SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

The EA FC 25 Declan Rice FUTTIES SBC is rumored to arrive in Ultimate Team during the second week of the ongoing FUTTIES promo. Based on a leak by X/ASYFUTTrader, the English midfielder will receive an overpowered item as part of the upcoming event that has the potential to be one of the best CDMs in the game.

Ad

The Arsenal superstar had an incredible season for his club across all competitions and earned a spot on the Premier League Team of the Season roster as well. While this previous item was exceptional as well, the EA FC 25 Declan Rice FUTTIES SBC will offer him the boost he needs to compete with the brand new midfielders released during the Shapeshifters and FUTTIES promos.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/ASYFUTTrader. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.

Ad

Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

The EA FC 25 Declan Rice FUTTIES SBC is rumored to arrive soon in Ultimate Team

The first week of the FUTTIES promo provided gamers with amazing player SBCs like Maicon, Bruno Fernandes and Vitinha. The second week has the potential to be even better, with the EA FC 25 Declan Rice FUTTIES SBC being amongst the leaked inclusions.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

His Team of the Season item was 96-rated overall with four amazing PlayStyle+ traits. However, the power curve has now progressed further and he needs the boost from this SBC to be relevant once again.

What will the EA FC 25 Declan Rice FUTTIES SBC item look like?

Based on the information leaked by X/ASYFUTTrader, this item will be 97-rated with the following key stats and attributes:

Pace: 92

Shooting: 91

Passing: 97

Dribbling: 94

Defending: 95

Physicality: 97

Ad

He is also rumored to possess the Anticipate+, Long Ball+, Press Proven+ and Incisive Pass+ PlayStyles. These traits will boost his passing, defending and dribbling abilities, making him an amazing and versatile options for gamers looking to upgrade their midfield lineup.

How much will the EA FC 25 Declan Rice FUTTIES SBC cost?

The SBCs released so far during the promo have been expensive but fairly priced. With so many special items being up for grabs via packs, fodder is easier to obtain than ever before. This means that a cost of around 500,000 coins will be reasonable for an item of this caliber. He has all the attributes required to excel as a midfielder under the FC IQ system and will be easy to craft if the SBC is not overpriced.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More