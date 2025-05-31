EA FC 25 Denis Bouanga TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Denis Bouanga TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Gabonese attacker with a 94-rated item on the virtual pitch. The LAFC winger was phenomenal for his club during the 2024 season and has now been rewarded with an overpowered version. This SBC also contains a boosted version of French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

This is similar to the previously released Lois Openda SBC, which also contained a boosted version of Peter Gulacsi as well. The EA FC 25 Denis Bouanga TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC is much cheaper and easier to obtain than the Belgian striker, so the added bonus of unlocking 92-rated Lloris will make it an even better deal as well.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Denis Bouanga TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC

Similar to the recently released Jose Maria Gimenez SBC, the EA FC 25 Denis Bouanga TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC also requires two squads to be completed. The second segment offers 92-rated TOTS Honourable Mentions Lloris as a reward.

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:

Task 1: 82-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 82

Solutions:

Savinho: 82

Chris Smalling: 82

Carnesecchi: 82

Bethany England: 82

Stanislav Lobotka: 82

Marc Cucurella: 82

Jorginho: 82

Jonsdottir: 82

Sophie Schmidt: 82

Hanshaw: 81

Savic: 81

Task 2: Hugo Lloris

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Solutions:

William Saliba: 87

Mike Maignan: 87

Kyle Walker: 84

Tabitha Chawinga: 84

Campbell: 84

Manuel Akanji: 84

Cascarino: 84

Alex Greenwood: 84

Caruso: 84

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Zinsberger: 84

Not only are the rating requirements of these segments quite low, but they also don't require any TOTS or TOTW players to be completed as well. This will make the Gabonese striker even more affordable and accessible to gamers looking to upgrade their Ultimate Team squads on a low budget.

EA FC 25 Denis Bouanga TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: Review

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 25,000 coins, which is an excellent price for a 94-rated winger with the Low Driven+, Quickstep+ and Incisive Pass+ PlayStyles. These traits will enhance his shooting abilities, pace and playmaking prowess under the FC IQ system, while his five-star skill moves will make him a sublime dribbler as well.

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The SBC also offers a 92-rated version of former Premier League superstar Hugo Lloris, who has the stats to be an excellent goalkeeper on the virtual pitch as well.

