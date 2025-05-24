EA FC 25 Jose Maria Gimenez TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Jose Maria Gimenez TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Uruguayan defender with a 94-rated item. This is his first special item of the season and he now has the stats and PlayStyles required to be usable on the virtual pitch.
Despite falling behind in the title race towards the end of the campaign, Atletico Madrid still had an impressive season and are currently third in the Spanish league. They have multiple inclusions in the LaLiga TOTS squad, with the EA FC 25 Jose Maria Gimenez TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC being the latest addition.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Jose Maria Gimenez TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC
Similar to the recently released Nuno Tavares SBC, the EA FC 25 Jose Maria Gimenez TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC also requires two squads to be unlocked. This will make him easy to unlock and affordable for gamers looking to upgrade their defensive lineups on a low budget.
Check out EA FC 25 review
These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:
Task 1: Atletico de Madrid
- Atletico Madrid players: Minimum one in your starting eleven
- Team overall rating: Minimum 85
Solutions:
- Kim Little: 86
- Trent Alexader-Arnold: 86
- Jose Gimenez: 83
- Lucas Hernandez: 83
- Guido Rodriguez: 83
- Kai Havertz: 83
- Jonathan Tah: 86
- Viktor Tsygankov: 83
- Youssef En-Nesyri: 83
- Luka Modric: 86
- Joao Palhinha: 85
Task 2: LaLiga
- LaLiga players: Minimum one in your starting eleven
- Team of the Season or TOTW players: Minimum one in your starting eleven
- Team overall rating: Minimum 86
Solutions:
- Declan Rice: 87
- Victor Osimhen: 87
- Alexandra Popp: 87
- Mallory Swanson: 87
- Laura Freigang (TOTW): 86
- Dusan Vlahovic: 84
- Ben White: 84
- Amel Majri: 84
- Alex Remiro: 84
- Serhou Guirassy: 84
- Lara Prasnikar: 84
The SBC requires just one TOTS or TOTW player to be unlocked, which will make it even easier to obtain.
EA FC 25 Jose Maria Gimenez TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 60,000 coins. This is an exceptional price for a 94-rated centre-back who has 90 pace, 95 defending, as well as some important PlayStyles like Bruiser+, Block+ and Aerial+. He also possesses the base Anticipate and Intercept PlayStyles. He has all the attributes required to be exceptional under the FC IQ system, making the SBC a worthwhile proposition.