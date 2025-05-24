EA FC 25 Jose Maria Gimenez TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Jose Maria Gimenez TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Uruguayan defender with a 94-rated item. This is his first special item of the season and he now has the stats and PlayStyles required to be usable on the virtual pitch.

Ad

Despite falling behind in the title race towards the end of the campaign, Atletico Madrid still had an impressive season and are currently third in the Spanish league. They have multiple inclusions in the LaLiga TOTS squad, with the EA FC 25 Jose Maria Gimenez TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC being the latest addition.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Jose Maria Gimenez TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC

Similar to the recently released Nuno Tavares SBC, the EA FC 25 Jose Maria Gimenez TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC also requires two squads to be unlocked. This will make him easy to unlock and affordable for gamers looking to upgrade their defensive lineups on a low budget.

Ad

Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:

Ad

Task 1: Atletico de Madrid

Atletico Madrid players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Solutions:

Kim Little: 86

Trent Alexader-Arnold: 86

Jose Gimenez: 83

Lucas Hernandez: 83

Guido Rodriguez: 83

Kai Havertz: 83

Jonathan Tah: 86

Viktor Tsygankov: 83

Youssef En-Nesyri: 83

Luka Modric: 86

Joao Palhinha: 85

Task 2: LaLiga

LaLiga players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team of the Season or TOTW players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Solutions:

Declan Rice: 87

Victor Osimhen: 87

Alexandra Popp: 87

Mallory Swanson: 87

Laura Freigang (TOTW): 86

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Ben White: 84

Amel Majri: 84

Alex Remiro: 84

Serhou Guirassy: 84

Lara Prasnikar: 84

Ad

The SBC requires just one TOTS or TOTW player to be unlocked, which will make it even easier to obtain.

EA FC 25 Jose Maria Gimenez TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 60,000 coins. This is an exceptional price for a 94-rated centre-back who has 90 pace, 95 defending, as well as some important PlayStyles like Bruiser+, Block+ and Aerial+. He also possesses the base Anticipate and Intercept PlayStyles. He has all the attributes required to be exceptional under the FC IQ system, making the SBC a worthwhile proposition.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More