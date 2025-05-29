EA FC 25 Denis Bouanga TOTS SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

The EA FC 25 Denis Bouanga TOTS SBC is rumored to arrive soon in Ultimate Team during the upcoming MLS and Saudi League Team of the Season event. Based on a leak by X/WetDesignFUT, the Gabonese winger will receive his first boosted item of the season as a reward for his amazing performances for LAFC throughout the campaign.

With Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo being rumored to spearhead the upcoming promo roster, fans will have plenty of content to be hyped about in Ultimate Team. The EA FC 25 Denis Bouanga TOTS SBC is another rumored addition, and he could potentially receive the stats required to be top-tier in the current meta.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/WetDesignFUT. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.

The EA FC 25 Denis Bouanga TOTS SBC is rumored to be released soon in Ultimate Team

LAFC were the table leaders in the Western Conference of MLS in 2024. Their success can largely be attributed to their attacking capabilities, and the rumored EA FC 25 Denis Bouanga TOTS SBC is a testament to how consistent their attackers have been. He had 28 goals and 16 assists in the 2024 season, so this would be a well deserved upgrade for the Gabonese superstar.

What will the EA FC 25 Denis Bouanga TOTS SBC item look like?

Based on the information leaked by X/WetDesignFUT, this SBC item will be 94-rated with the following key stats and attributes:

Pace: 96

Shooting: 94

Passing: 91

Dribbling: 95

Defending: 50

Physicality: 90

He is also rumored to possess the Quickstep+, Incisive Pass+ and Low Driven Shot+ PlayStyles, which are excellent traits for an attacker under the FC IQ system. These three traits will boost his pace, passing abilities and finishing respectively, making him even more overpowered on the virtual pitch.

How much will the EA FC 25 Denis Bouanga TOTS SBC cost?

Based on the prices of recent player SBCs like Antony, Lautaro Martinez and Geovany Quenda, a player of this caliber could be worth around 150,000 to 200,000 coins in the current state of the transfer market. He has all the stats and attributes required to be a top-tier attacker in the current meta and will prove to be a useful addition to any roster in Ultimate Team.

