EA FC 25 Destroyer Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Destroyer Evolution in Ultimate Team, providing gamers with the opportunity to upgrade their central defensive midfielders on the virtual pitch. This is a free EVO and does not require any coins or FC Points to be unlocked, which will make it a popular choice amongst gamers looking for a quick and free boost to their rosters.

There have been multiple paid EVOs released over the course of the MLS and Saudi League TOTS event. However, the EA FC 25 Destroyer Evolution is a refreshing addition as it does not require any invesment and can be used on some top-tier players.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Destroyer Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Destroyer Evolution:

Overall: Max 91

Defending: Max 98

Position: CDM

PlayStyles: Max 10

PlayStyles+: Max three

These stipulations are very lenient and will allow some amazing CDMs to be used.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Destroyer Evolution

These are some of the best and most overpowered options:

Frenkie de Jong: 91

Filippa Angeldahl: 91

Manuela Giugliano: 91

Gedson Fernandes: 91

Denis Zakaria: 91

Rodrigo Bentancur: 91

Javier Mascherano: 91

Lothar Matthaus: 90

Jobe Bellingham: 90

Pedri: 90

Leandro Paredes: 90

All these players will become elite-tier midfielders under the FC IQ system after receiving the boosts on offer.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Destroyer Evolution

The EVO has five levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Canonize Me Captain EVO, the EA FC 25 Destroyer Evolution also has five levels. These are the upgrades offered by each level:

Level 1 upgrades:

Pace +2 (Max 89)

Passing +6 (Max 91)

Ball control +5 (Max 90)

Interceptions +18 (Max 92)

Intercept PlayStyle

Deep Lying Playmaker++

Level 2 upgrades:

Passing +4 (Max 91)

Physical +10 (Max 94)

Skills +3 star

Heading Accuracy +10 (Max 85)

Block PlayStyle

Intercept+ PlayStyle

Level 3 upgrades:

Pace +3 (Max 89)

Balance +5 (Max 85)

Defensive Awareness +20 (Max 92)

Pinged Pass PlayStyle

Block+ PlayStyle

Level 4 upgrades:

Passing +4 (Max 91)

Weak Foot +4 star

Slide Tackle +18 (Max 92)

Stand Tackle +20 (Max 92)

Bruiser and Long Ball PlayStyle

Level 5 upgrades:

Physical +8 (Max 94)

Reactions +8 (Max 88)

Composure +8 (Max 88)

Pinged Pass PlayStyle

Holding++

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles:

Level 1 challenges:

Play two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 5 challenges:

Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is worth completing.

