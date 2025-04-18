EA FC 25 Didier Drogba On this Day Icon SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Didier Drogba On this Day Icon SBC in Ultimate Team, featuring a 93-rated version that boosts the Ivorian legend's abilities on the virtual pitch. This is a throwback to his amazing goal against Barcelona in 2012, and he now possesses the stats required to be an elite-tier striker in the current meta.

This is the latest On this Day Icon SBC to be released in Ultimate Team, with Franco Baresi being the previous inclusion. The EA FC 25 Didier Drogba On this Day Icon SBC has four-star skill moves, a five-star weak foot, and some amazing stats, but also comes at a hefty cost.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Didier Drogba On this Day Icon SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Zico SBC, the EA FC 25 Didier Drogba On this Day Icon SBC requires multiple squads to be completed. These are the requirements and the cheapest solutions for each segment:

Task 1: Born Legend

Rare players: Minimum 11

Player quality: Bronze

Solution 1:

Ellis Chapman: 62

Andrei Gorcea: 63

Ben Doherty: 61

Celestin De Schrevel: 60

Samson Tovide: 61

Jesper Reitan-Sunde: 61

Taylor Luvambo: 62

Joao Cipriano: 62

Babis Drakas: 61

Mika Schroers: 62

Naeem Mohammed: 63

Task 2: Rising Star

Rare players: Minimum 11

Player quality: Silver

Solution 2:

Aapo Halme: 65

Dave Gnaase: 68

Donovan Pines: 68

Iebe Swers: 66

Iulian Cristea: 67

Cedric Teguia: 65

Benjamin Santelli: 68

Harrison Delbridge: 68

Owusu Kwabena: 66

Ruan Teixeria: 66

Hugo Andersson: 66

Task 3: On a Loan

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

Solutions:

Douglas Luiz: 83

Jose Maria Gimenez: 83

Andrich: 83

Alvaro Morata: 83

Duvan Zapata: 83

Gavi: 83

Mateo Kovacic: 83

Nagasato: 83

Aymeric Laporte: 83

Nahuel Molina: 82

Luis Suarez: 82

Task 4: The Blues

Chelsea players: Minimum one

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Solutions:

Marquinhos: 87

Victor Osimhen: 87

Alexandra Popp: 87

Mallory Swanson: 87

Laura Freigana (TOTW): 86

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Ben White: 84

Amel Majri: 84

Christopher Nkunku: 84

Serhou Guirassy: 84

Lara Prasnikar: 84

Task 5: League Legend

Premier League players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

Kevin de Bruyne: 90

Harry Kane: 90

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Marc-Andre ter Stegen: 89

Martin Odegaard: 89

Declan Rice: 87

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Jack Grealish: 84

Jeremie Frimpong: 84

Iago Aspas: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Task 6: Top-Notch

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

Kevin de Bruyne: 90

Harry Kane: 90

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Marc-Andre ter Stegen: 89

Morgan Rogers (TOTW): 89

Declan Rice: 87

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Jack Grealish: 84

Jeremie Frimpong: 84

Iago Aspas: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Task 7: 89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Solutions:

Harry Kane: 90

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Jessica Naz: 89

Robert Lewandowski: 88

Jan Oblak: 88

Beth Mead: 88

Kadidiatou Diani: 88

Marie Katoto: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Task 8+9: 90-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Solutions:

Rodri: 91

Erling Haaland: 91

Paredes: 90

Sam Kerr: 90

Kevin de Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Mapi Leon: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89

Alisson: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

Task 10: 91-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 91

Solutions:

Harry Maguire: 92

Philip Billing: 91

Jhon Duran: 91

Viktor Tsygankov: 91

Yui Hasegawa: 91

Nicolo Zaniolo: 91

Serge Gnabry: 91

Paredes: 90

Sancet: 90

Haraldsson: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

The EA FC 25 Didier Drogba On This Day Icon SBC requires multiple Team of the Week players to be unlocked, making it even more expensive.

EA FC 25 Didier Drogba On This Day Icon SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the EA FC 25 Didier Drogba On This Day Icon SBC is around a million coins, a reasonable price for a striker of this caliber. Not only does he have a five-star weak foot and exceptional stats, but he also has the Low Driven+, Aerial+, and Quickstep+ PlayStyles. Additionally, he has a tall and strong build, allowing him to dominate defenders on the virtual pitch.

