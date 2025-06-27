  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • EA FC 25 Die Prinzessin Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA FC 25 Die Prinzessin Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Jun 27, 2025 18:20 GMT
The latest EVO is now live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The latest EVO is now live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Die Prinzessin Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their attackers on the virtual pitch. This is a free EVO and does not require any coins or FC Points to be unlocked, which will make it even more popular amongst gamers considering the amazing boosts on offer.

This is the perfect promo to accompany the WEURO Path to Glory event as well, as it offers boosts based on the legendary Birgit Prinz. The German striker is a five-star European champion and an Icon in Ultimate Team, and fans can now provide their attackers with similar stats via the EA FC 25 Die Prinzessin Evolution.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Die Prinzessin Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Die Prinzessin Evolution:

also-read-trending Trending
  • Overall: Max 92
  • Pace: Max 93
  • Dribbling: Max 98
  • Stand Tackle: Max 85
  • PlayStyles: Max 10
  • PlayStyles+: Max three

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Die Prinzessin Evolution

These are some of the most overpowered options for this EVO:

  • Alessandro Del Piero: 92
  • Morgan Gibbs-White: 92
  • Marco Reus: 92
  • Gary Lineker: 92
  • Leon Bailey: 92
  • Bruno Fernandes: 92
  • Takefusa Kubo: 91
  • Alexandra Popp: 91
  • Heung Min Son: 90
  • Luis Suarez: 90

All these players will become top-tier attackers under the FC IQ system after receiving the boosts on offer.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Die Prinzessin Evolution

The EVO has four levels (Image via EA Sports)
The EVO has four levels (Image via EA Sports)

Unlike most recent EVOs like Sideline Superstar and The Notorious DEF, the EA FC 25 Die Prinzessin Evolution only has four levels instead of five. These are the upgrades provided by each level:

Level 1 upgrades:

  • Weak Foot +4 star
  • Agility +10 (Max 90)
  • Composure +5 (Max 94)
  • Balance +10 (Max 90)
  • Trivela PlayStyle

Level 2 upgrades:

  • Pace +5 (Max 92)
  • Physicality +5 (Max 92)
  • Penalties +10 (Max 93)
  • Heading Accuracy +10 (Max 95)
  • Pinged Pass PlayStyle
  • Power Shot+ PlayStyle

Level 3 upgrades:

  • Reactions +5 (Max 94)
  • Skills +3 star
  • Passing +5 (Max 90)
  • Ball control +10 (Max 95)
  • Dribbling +10 (Max 92)
  • Pinged Pass+ PlayStyle

Level 4 upgrades:

  • Positioning +5 (Max 97)
  • Shot Power +5 (Max 96)
  • Volleys +10 (Max 95)
  • Finishing +10 (Max 96)
  • Trivela+ PlayStyle

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles:

Level 1 challenges:

  • Play one match in any game mode using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

  • Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

  • Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

  • Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles using your active EVO player.
  • Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is worth completing.

About the author
Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Twitter icon

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications