EA FC 25 Die Prinzessin Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Die Prinzessin Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their attackers on the virtual pitch. This is a free EVO and does not require any coins or FC Points to be unlocked, which will make it even more popular amongst gamers considering the amazing boosts on offer.
This is the perfect promo to accompany the WEURO Path to Glory event as well, as it offers boosts based on the legendary Birgit Prinz. The German striker is a five-star European champion and an Icon in Ultimate Team, and fans can now provide their attackers with similar stats via the EA FC 25 Die Prinzessin Evolution.
All requirements of the EA FC 25 Die Prinzessin Evolution
A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Die Prinzessin Evolution:
- Overall: Max 92
- Pace: Max 93
- Dribbling: Max 98
- Stand Tackle: Max 85
- PlayStyles: Max 10
- PlayStyles+: Max three
Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Die Prinzessin Evolution
These are some of the most overpowered options for this EVO:
- Alessandro Del Piero: 92
- Morgan Gibbs-White: 92
- Marco Reus: 92
- Gary Lineker: 92
- Leon Bailey: 92
- Bruno Fernandes: 92
- Takefusa Kubo: 91
- Alexandra Popp: 91
- Heung Min Son: 90
- Luis Suarez: 90
All these players will become top-tier attackers under the FC IQ system after receiving the boosts on offer.
All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Die Prinzessin Evolution
Unlike most recent EVOs like Sideline Superstar and The Notorious DEF, the EA FC 25 Die Prinzessin Evolution only has four levels instead of five. These are the upgrades provided by each level:
Level 1 upgrades:
- Weak Foot +4 star
- Agility +10 (Max 90)
- Composure +5 (Max 94)
- Balance +10 (Max 90)
- Trivela PlayStyle
Level 2 upgrades:
- Pace +5 (Max 92)
- Physicality +5 (Max 92)
- Penalties +10 (Max 93)
- Heading Accuracy +10 (Max 95)
- Pinged Pass PlayStyle
- Power Shot+ PlayStyle
Level 3 upgrades:
- Reactions +5 (Max 94)
- Skills +3 star
- Passing +5 (Max 90)
- Ball control +10 (Max 95)
- Dribbling +10 (Max 92)
- Pinged Pass+ PlayStyle
Level 4 upgrades:
- Positioning +5 (Max 97)
- Shot Power +5 (Max 96)
- Volleys +10 (Max 95)
- Finishing +10 (Max 96)
- Trivela+ PlayStyle
These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles:
Level 1 challenges:
- Play one match in any game mode using your active EVO player.
Level 2 challenges:
- Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles using your active EVO player.
Level 3 challenges:
- Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles using your active EVO player.
Level 4 challenges:
- Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles using your active EVO player.
- Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles using your active EVO player.
Overall, the EVO is worth completing.