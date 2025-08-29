EA FC 25 Double 99 Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Double 99 Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their wingers on the virtual pitch and transform them into 99-rated items. This is a paid EVO and costs around 200,000 coins or 750 FC points to be unlocked, but the boosts on offer make it worth the investment.

This is only the second 99-rated EVO to be released in Ultimate Team this year, with The Condor being the first. While the previous such EVO was applicable to central midfielders, the EA FC 25 Double 99 Evolution can be applied to left wingers and right wingers.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Double 99 Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Double 99 Evolution:

Overall rating: Max 97

Shooting: Max 94

Defending: Max 85

PlayStyles: Max 10

PlayStyles+: Max four

Position: LW or RW

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Double 99 Evolution

These are some of the best and most overpowered wingers that can be used in this EVO:

Rodrygo: 97

Inaki Williams: 97

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia: 97

Rafael Leao: 97

Homare Sawa: 97

Guro Reiten: 97

Desire Doue: 97

Pedro Neto: 96

Brennan Johnson: 96

Ousmane Dembele: 96

Bradley Barcola: 96

Sophia Wilson: 96

Vinicius Junior: 96

Moussa Diaby: 95

Samuel Lino: 95

Ferran Torres: 95

Gareth Bale: 94

All these players will become 99-rated elite-tier wingers under the FC IQ system via this EVO.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Double 99 Evolution

The EVO has four levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Left Wing Sync EVO, the EA FC 25 Double 99 Evolution also has four levels. These are the boosts offered by each level:

Level 1 upgrades:

Stamina +10 (Max 97)

First Touch PlayStyle

Aggression +5 (Max 93)

Level 2 upgrades:

Trickster PlayStyle

Technical+ PlayStyle

Pace +10

Jumping +10 (Max 97)

Level 3 upgrades:

Skill moves +3 stars

Quickstep playStyle

Tiki Taka+ PlayStyle

Defending +4 (Max 75)

Shooting +5 (Max 94)

Strength +5 (Max 94)

Level 4 upgrades:

Rapid+ PlayStyle

Weak Foot +3 star

Whipped pass PlayStyle

Dribbling +10

Passing +5 (Max 96)

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles:

Level 1 challenges:

Play two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.

Win one match in any mode using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Play two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.

Win one match in any mode using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Play two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.

Win two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

Play two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.

Win two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is worth completing as it offers a 99-rated winger upon completion.

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More