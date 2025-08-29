EA FC 25 Double 99 Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Double 99 Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their wingers on the virtual pitch and transform them into 99-rated items. This is a paid EVO and costs around 200,000 coins or 750 FC points to be unlocked, but the boosts on offer make it worth the investment.
This is only the second 99-rated EVO to be released in Ultimate Team this year, with The Condor being the first. While the previous such EVO was applicable to central midfielders, the EA FC 25 Double 99 Evolution can be applied to left wingers and right wingers.
All requirements of the EA FC 25 Double 99 Evolution
Check out EA FC 25 review
A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Double 99 Evolution:
- Overall rating: Max 97
- Shooting: Max 94
- Defending: Max 85
- PlayStyles: Max 10
- PlayStyles+: Max four
- Position: LW or RW
Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Double 99 Evolution
These are some of the best and most overpowered wingers that can be used in this EVO:
- Rodrygo: 97
- Inaki Williams: 97
- Khvicha Kvaratskhelia: 97
- Rafael Leao: 97
- Homare Sawa: 97
- Guro Reiten: 97
- Desire Doue: 97
- Pedro Neto: 96
- Brennan Johnson: 96
- Ousmane Dembele: 96
- Bradley Barcola: 96
- Sophia Wilson: 96
- Vinicius Junior: 96
- Moussa Diaby: 95
- Samuel Lino: 95
- Ferran Torres: 95
- Gareth Bale: 94
All these players will become 99-rated elite-tier wingers under the FC IQ system via this EVO.
All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Double 99 Evolution
Similar to the recently released Left Wing Sync EVO, the EA FC 25 Double 99 Evolution also has four levels. These are the boosts offered by each level:
Level 1 upgrades:
- Stamina +10 (Max 97)
- First Touch PlayStyle
- Aggression +5 (Max 93)
Level 2 upgrades:
- Trickster PlayStyle
- Technical+ PlayStyle
- Pace +10
- Jumping +10 (Max 97)
Level 3 upgrades:
- Skill moves +3 stars
- Quickstep playStyle
- Tiki Taka+ PlayStyle
- Defending +4 (Max 75)
- Shooting +5 (Max 94)
- Strength +5 (Max 94)
Level 4 upgrades:
- Rapid+ PlayStyle
- Weak Foot +3 star
- Whipped pass PlayStyle
- Dribbling +10
- Passing +5 (Max 96)
These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles:
Level 1 challenges:
- Play two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.
- Win one match in any mode using your active EVO player.
Level 2 challenges:
- Play two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.
- Win one match in any mode using your active EVO player.
Level 3 challenges:
- Play two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.
- Win two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.
Level 4 challenges:
- Play two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.
- Win two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.
Overall, the EVO is worth completing as it offers a 99-rated winger upon completion.