The FC 25 Dream Crusher Evolution is live on Ultimate Team live servers, allowing gamers to upgrade their favorite defenders into an attacking force. Following the contribution of Harry Maguire and Francesco Acerbi in the last minutes across different UEFA competitions in the 2024/25 season, EA Sports has come up with this unique free EVO idea as a testament to those defenders' achievements. Like any other evolution, it offers a few distinct upgrade levels that can be completed by performing several challenges on the live servers.
On that note, this article will discuss the best players to use, requirements, upgrade levels, and all the challenges of the Dream Crusher Evolution in FC 25 Ultimate Team.
All requirements of the EA FC 25 Dream Crusher Evolution
A CB player card must follow the following requirements to be eligible for the Dream Crusher Evolution in FC 25 Ultimate Team:
- Overall: Max 91
- Pace: Max 98
- Defending: Max 92
- Total Positions: Max 3
- PlayStyles: Max 10
- PlayStyles+: Max 3
- Position: CB
Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Dream Crusher Evolution
Here's a list of a few meta defenders that will provide the best results after undergoing the Dream Crusher Evolution in FC 25 Ultimate Team and perform well under the FC IQ system:
- Virgil Van Dijk: 89
- Ibrahima Konate: 91
- Moise Bombito: 88
- Lilian Thuram: 90
- Lothar Matthaus: 90
- Antonio Rudiger: 89
- Dean Huijsen: 83
- Laurent Blanc: 89
- Presnel Kimpembe: 91
- Ronald Araujo: 91
- Ronald Koeman: 91
- Wilfried Singo: 91
- Marcos Alonso: 90
- Matthijs De Ligt: 91
- Diego Milito: 89
All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Dream Crusher Evolution
The EA FC 25 Dream Crusher Evolution offers five distinct upgrade levels focusing on a defender's attacking attributes, including long shots, composure, positioning, and more. That said, here are the upgrade levels offered by EA Sports:
Level 1 upgrades
- Overall: 10 (Max 93)
- Pace: 10 (Max 92)
- Agility: 40 (Max 85)
- Balance: 40 (Max 85)
- Shot Power: 30
- Positions: ST
Level 2 upgrades
- Passing: 20 (Max 86)
- Ball Control: 20 (Max 88)
- Reactions: 20 (Max 88)
- Skills: 2 (Max 4)
- PlayStyles+: Quick Step+ (Max 3)
- PlayStyles: Finesse Shot (Max 9)
Level 3 upgrades
- Finishing: 60 (Max 95)
- Positioning: 60 (Max 95)
- Volleys: 50 (Max 95)
- Weak Foot: 4
- PlayStyles: Press Proven (Max 9)
- Roles: Advanced Forward++
Level 4 upgrades
- Pace: 5 (Max 92)
- Long Shots: 60
- Penalties: 60 (Max 95)
- Shot Power: 30
- PlayStyles+: Aerial+ (Max 3)
- Roles: Target Forward++
Level 5 upgrades
- Pace: 5 (Max 92)
- Dribbling: 20 (Max 88)
- Composure: 20 (Max 90)
- PlayStyles+: Low-Driven Shot+ (Max 3)
- Roles: Poacher+
- Cosmetic Upgrade
Gamers must enter the FC 25 Ultimate Team to complete the following set of challenges:
Level 1 challenges:
- Play one match in any game mode using your active EVO player.
Level 2 challenges:
- Play one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 3 challenges:
- Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 4 challenges:
- Play one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 5 challenges:
- Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
