EA FC 25 East Side Enforcer Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 East Side Enforcer Evolution in Ultimate Team, providing gamers with the opportunity to upgrade their right-backs on the virtual pitch. This is a free EVO and does not require any coins or FC Points to be unlocked, which will boost its popularity even further amongst those looking to level up their defensive lines on a low budget.
This is similar to the West Side Wall EVO which was released at the same time. While the former is applicable for left-backs, the EA FC 25 East Side Enforcer Evolution can be used for right-backs. These two free EVOs will allow fans to elevate their wing-backs in the current meta.
All requirements of the EA FC 25 East Side Enforcer Evolution
Check out EA FC 25 review
A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 East Side Enforcer Evolution:
- Overall rating: Max 95
- Position: RB
- Pace: Max 98
- PlayStyles: Max 10
- PlayStyles+: Max four
Best players to use in the EA FC 25 East Side Enforcer Evolution
These are some of the best and most overpowered right-backs that can be used in this EVO:
- Jack Grealish: 95
- Granit Xhaka: 95
- Nemanja Vidic: 95
- Joshua Kimmich: 95
- Alessane Plea: 95
- Joao Cancelo: 94
- Ciro Immobile: 94
- Jules Kounde: 94
- Denzel Dumfries: 94
- Trent Alexander-Arnold: 94
- Giovanni Di Lorenzo: 94
- Lilian Thuram: 94
- Kenny Lala: 94
- Marcos Llorente: 93
All these players will become top-tier right-backs under the FC IQ system via the boosts on offer in this EVO.
All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 East Side Enforcer Evolution
Similar to the recently released Wizard of Joy EVO, the EA FC 25 East Side Enforcer Evolution also has five levels. These are the boosts offered by each level:
Level 1 upgrades:
- Skill moves +2 star
- Shooting +4 (Max 89)
- Jumping +8 (Max 97)
- Dribbling +7 (Max 95)
- Anticipate and Technical PlayStyle
Level 2 upgrades:
- Weak Foot +3 star
- Pace +6 (Max 95)
- Defending +7 (Max 95)
- Stamina +7 (Max 97)
- Passing +8 (Max 97)
- Incisive Pass PlayStyle
Level 3 upgrades:
- Fullback++
- Strength +6 (Max 94)
- Aggression +6 (Max 95)
- Jockey and Whipped Pass PlayStyles
Level 4 upgrades:
- Wingback++
- Bruiser+ PlayStyle
- Intercept+ PlayStyle
- Technical+ PlayStyle
Level 5 upgrades:
- Falseback++
- Attacking Wingback++
- Long Ball Pass+ PlayStyle
These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles:
Level 1 challenges:
- Play two matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.
Level 2 challenges:
- Play two matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.
Level 3 challenges:
- Play two matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.
Level 4 challenges:
- Win two matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.
Level 5 challenges:
- Win two matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.
Overall, the EVO is certainly worth completing.