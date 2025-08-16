EA FC 25 West Side Wall Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 West Side Wall Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their left-backs on the virtual pitch. This is a free EVO and does not require any coins or FC Points to be unlocked. The free nature of this EVO, along with the exceptional upgrades on offer, will make it a popular choice amongst fans looking to elevate their defensive line.
The ongoing Pre-Season promo has already provided gamers with multiple EVOs to grind for, including free EVOs like Full Kit Warrior and paid ones like The Wizard of Joy. The EA FC 25 West Side Wall Evolution is the latest such addition.
All requirements of the EA FC 25 West Side Wall Evolution
A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 West Side Wall Evolution:
- Overall rating: Max 95
- Pace: Max 98
- Position: LB
- PlayStyles: Max 10
- PlayStyles+: Max four
Best players to use in the EA FC 25 West Side Wall Evolution
These are some of the best and most overpowered left-backs that can be used in this EVO:
- Saeed Al Owairan: 95
- Granit Xhaka: 95
- Jack Grealish: 95
- Jorell Hato: 95
- Nuno Mendes: 95
- Junior Firpo: 95
- Alejandro Grimaldo: 95
- Douglas Luiz: 95
- Federico Dimarco: 95
- Myles Lewis-Skelly: 94
- Paolo Maldini: 94
- Ciro Immobile: 94
- Joao Cancelo: 94
All these players will receive the stats required to be top-tier defenders under the FC IQ system if they are used in this EVO.
All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 West Side Wall Evolution
Similar to the recently released Wizard of Joy EVO, the EA FC 25 West Side Wall Evolution also has five levels. These are the boosts offered by each level:
Level 1 upgrades:
- Skill moves +2 star
- Shooting +4 (Max 89)
- Jumping +8 (Max 97)
- Dribbling +7 (Max 95)
- Anticipate and Technical PlayStyle
Level 2 upgrades:
- Weak Foot +3 star
- Pace +6 (Max 95)
- Defending +7 (Max 95)
- Stamina +7 (Max 97)
- Passing +8 (Max 97)
- Incisive Pass PlayStyle
Level 3 upgrades:
- Fullback++
- Strength +6 (Max 94)
- Aggression +6 (Max 95)
- Jockey and Whipped Pass PlayStyles
Level 4 upgrades:
- Wingback++
- Bruiser+ PlayStyle
- Intercept+ PlayStyle
- Technical+ PlayStyle
Level 5 upgrades:
- Falseback++
- Attacking Wingback++
- Long Ball Pass+ PlayStyle
These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in game modes like Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles to obtain these boosts:
Level 1 challenges:
- Play two matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.
Level 2 challenges:
- Play two matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.
Level 3 challenges:
- Play two matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.
Level 4 challenges:
- Win two matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.
Level 5 challenges:
- Win two matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.
Overall, the EVO is definitely worth completing.