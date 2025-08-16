EA FC 25 West Side Wall Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 West Side Wall Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their left-backs on the virtual pitch. This is a free EVO and does not require any coins or FC Points to be unlocked. The free nature of this EVO, along with the exceptional upgrades on offer, will make it a popular choice amongst fans looking to elevate their defensive line.

Ad

The ongoing Pre-Season promo has already provided gamers with multiple EVOs to grind for, including free EVOs like Full Kit Warrior and paid ones like The Wizard of Joy. The EA FC 25 West Side Wall Evolution is the latest such addition.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 West Side Wall Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 West Side Wall Evolution:

Ad

Trending

Overall rating: Max 95

Pace: Max 98

Position: LB

PlayStyles: Max 10

PlayStyles+: Max four

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 West Side Wall Evolution

These are some of the best and most overpowered left-backs that can be used in this EVO:

Saeed Al Owairan: 95

Granit Xhaka: 95

Jack Grealish: 95

Jorell Hato: 95

Nuno Mendes: 95

Junior Firpo: 95

Alejandro Grimaldo: 95

Douglas Luiz: 95

Federico Dimarco: 95

Myles Lewis-Skelly: 94

Paolo Maldini: 94

Ciro Immobile: 94

Joao Cancelo: 94

Ad

All these players will receive the stats required to be top-tier defenders under the FC IQ system if they are used in this EVO.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 West Side Wall Evolution

The EVO has five levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Wizard of Joy EVO, the EA FC 25 West Side Wall Evolution also has five levels. These are the boosts offered by each level:

Ad

Level 1 upgrades:

Skill moves +2 star

Shooting +4 (Max 89)

Jumping +8 (Max 97)

Dribbling +7 (Max 95)

Anticipate and Technical PlayStyle

Level 2 upgrades:

Weak Foot +3 star

Pace +6 (Max 95)

Defending +7 (Max 95)

Stamina +7 (Max 97)

Passing +8 (Max 97)

Incisive Pass PlayStyle

Level 3 upgrades:

Fullback++

Strength +6 (Max 94)

Aggression +6 (Max 95)

Jockey and Whipped Pass PlayStyles

Level 4 upgrades:

Wingback++

Bruiser+ PlayStyle

Intercept+ PlayStyle

Technical+ PlayStyle

Level 5 upgrades:

Falseback++

Attacking Wingback++

Long Ball Pass+ PlayStyle

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in game modes like Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles to obtain these boosts:

Ad

Level 1 challenges:

Play two matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Play two matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Play two matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

Win two matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.

Level 5 challenges:

Win two matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is definitely worth completing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More