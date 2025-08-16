  • home icon
  • EA FC 25 West Side Wall Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA FC 25 West Side Wall Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Aug 16, 2025 23:08 GMT
The latest EVO is now live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The latest EVO is now live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 West Side Wall Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their left-backs on the virtual pitch. This is a free EVO and does not require any coins or FC Points to be unlocked. The free nature of this EVO, along with the exceptional upgrades on offer, will make it a popular choice amongst fans looking to elevate their defensive line.

The ongoing Pre-Season promo has already provided gamers with multiple EVOs to grind for, including free EVOs like Full Kit Warrior and paid ones like The Wizard of Joy. The EA FC 25 West Side Wall Evolution is the latest such addition.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 West Side Wall Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 West Side Wall Evolution:

  • Overall rating: Max 95
  • Pace: Max 98
  • Position: LB
  • PlayStyles: Max 10
  • PlayStyles+: Max four

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 West Side Wall Evolution

These are some of the best and most overpowered left-backs that can be used in this EVO:

  • Saeed Al Owairan: 95
  • Granit Xhaka: 95
  • Jack Grealish: 95
  • Jorell Hato: 95
  • Nuno Mendes: 95
  • Junior Firpo: 95
  • Alejandro Grimaldo: 95
  • Douglas Luiz: 95
  • Federico Dimarco: 95
  • Myles Lewis-Skelly: 94
  • Paolo Maldini: 94
  • Ciro Immobile: 94
  • Joao Cancelo: 94
All these players will receive the stats required to be top-tier defenders under the FC IQ system if they are used in this EVO.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 West Side Wall Evolution

The EVO has five levels (Image via EA Sports)
The EVO has five levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Wizard of Joy EVO, the EA FC 25 West Side Wall Evolution also has five levels. These are the boosts offered by each level:

Level 1 upgrades:

  • Skill moves +2 star
  • Shooting +4 (Max 89)
  • Jumping +8 (Max 97)
  • Dribbling +7 (Max 95)
  • Anticipate and Technical PlayStyle

Level 2 upgrades:

  • Weak Foot +3 star
  • Pace +6 (Max 95)
  • Defending +7 (Max 95)
  • Stamina +7 (Max 97)
  • Passing +8 (Max 97)
  • Incisive Pass PlayStyle

Level 3 upgrades:

  • Fullback++
  • Strength +6 (Max 94)
  • Aggression +6 (Max 95)
  • Jockey and Whipped Pass PlayStyles

Level 4 upgrades:

  • Wingback++
  • Bruiser+ PlayStyle
  • Intercept+ PlayStyle
  • Technical+ PlayStyle

Level 5 upgrades:

  • Falseback++
  • Attacking Wingback++
  • Long Ball Pass+ PlayStyle

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in game modes like Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles to obtain these boosts:

Level 1 challenges:

  • Play two matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

  • Play two matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

  • Play two matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

  • Win two matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.

Level 5 challenges:

  • Win two matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is definitely worth completing.

Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
