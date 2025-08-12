EA FC 25 Eden Hazard Shapeshifters Hero SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Eden Hazard Shapeshifters Hero SBC in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to get their hands on the 96-rated striker version of the Belgian legend. This item was released earlier in the year via packs during the Shapeshifters event, and fans can now obtain it via an SBC.
The former Chelsea FC and Real Madrid superstar is widely regarded as one of the best wingers of his generation. While his time in LaLiga was rather underwhelming, his Premier League career has earned him the Hero status in Ultimate Team. The EA FC 25 Eden Hazard Shapeshifters Hero SBC offers a 96-rated version that can play as a striker or CAM on the virtual pitch.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Eden Hazard Shapeshifters Hero SBC
Similar to the recently released Griezmann Shapeshifters SBC, the EA FC 25 Eden Hazard Shapeshifters Hero SBC also requires multiple squads. These are the requirements:
Task 1: Premier League
- Premier League players: Minimum one
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
Solutions:
- Bigas (TOTS): 92
- Bruno Fernandes: 92
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
- Robert Lewandowski: 88
- Jan Oblak: 88
- Beth Mead: 88
- Kadidiatou Diani: 88
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
Task 2: Top Form
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
Solutions:
- Bigas (TOTS): 92
- Rodri: 91
- Sam Kerr: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Mapi Leon: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
Task 3+4+5: 90-rated squad
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
Solutions:
- Bigas (TOTS): 92
- Rodri: 91
- Sam Kerr: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Mapi Leon: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
Task 6+7+8+9: 91-rated squad
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 91
Solutions:
- Isco: 96
- Evander (TOTS): 96
- Groenen: 96
- Doorsoun: 96
- Sams: 96
- Nemanja Matic: 80
- Axel Witsel: 80
- Ivan Toney: 80
- Toby Alderweireld: 80
- Kepa: 79
- Aguerd: 79
Task 10+11+12+13: 92-rated squad
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 92
Solutions:
- Isco: 96
- Evander (TOTS): 96
- Ayoze Perez: 95
- Soucek: 95
- Mayra Ramirez: 95
- Vanegas: 95
- Ever Banega: 79
- Carles Gil: 79
- Berghuis: 79
- Damnjanovic: 79
- Svitkova: 79
The SBC requires multiple TOTS or TOTW players to be completed.
EA FC 25 Eden Hazard Shapeshifters Hero SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 650,000 coins. While this is slightly higher than his price in the transfer market, the availability of fodder during the ongoing FUTTIES promo makes it easier to complete most SBCs for little-to-no cost at all.
This makes the 96-rated striker item worth unlocking. He already has the stats and traits to be top-tier under the FC IQ system, and his overall rating will make him eligible for plenty of EVOs as well.