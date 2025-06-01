  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • EA FC 25 El Pibe Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA FC 25 El Pibe Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Jun 01, 2025 17:59 GMT
The latest EVO is now live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The latest EVO is now live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 El Pibe Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their central attacking midfielders (CAMs) on the virtual pitch. This EVO is based on the abilities of legendary Columbian playmaker Carlos Valderrama, and it costs around 50,000 coins or 200 FC Points to be unlocked.

Ad

This is the latest EVO to be added to the game during the ongoing MLS and Saudi League TOTS promo. While it is a paid Evolution and requires coins or FC points to be unlocked, the boosts on offer make the EA FC 25 El Pibe Evolution a worthwhile proposition.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 El Pibe Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 El Pibe Evolution:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • Overall: Max 92
  • Pace: Max 95
  • Dribbling: Max 98
  • Physical: Max 89
  • PlayStyles: Max 10
  • PlayStyles+: Max three
  • Position: CAM

These stipulations are somewhat restrictive but will leave enough room for some top-tier players to be used.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 El Pibe Evolution

These are some of the most overpowered choices for this EVO:

  • Diego Maradona: 92
  • Enzo Francescoli: 92
  • Zico: 92
  • Christian Eriksen: 92
  • Lionel Messi: 92
  • Bobby Charlton: 92
  • Xavi Simons: 92
  • Denis Bergkamp: 92
  • Neymar: 91
Ad

All these players will become top-tier playmakers under the FC IQ system after receiving the upgrades on offer.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 El Pibe Evolution

The EVO has five levels (Image via EA Sports)
The EVO has five levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Canonize Me Captain EVO, the EA FC 25 El Pibe Evolution also has five levels. These are the boosts provided by each level of the EVO:

Ad

Level 1 upgrades:

  • Pace +5 (Max 91)
  • Agility +30 (Max 98)
  • Balance +40 (Max 94)
  • Trickster PlayStyle
  • Playmaker++

Level 2 upgrades:

  • Ball control +30
  • Passing +10 (Max 94)
  • Dribbling +30 (Max 92)
  • Composure +40
  • Flair PlayStyle
  • Tiki Taka+ PlayStyle

Level 3 upgrades:

  • Skills +4 star
  • Shooting +10 (Max 90)
  • Reactions +20 (Max 88)
  • Stamina +50
  • Incisive Pass+ PlayStyle

Level 4 upgrades:

  • Ball control +30
  • Dribbling +30 (Max 92)
  • Strength +30 (Max 80)
  • Weak Foot +2 star
  • Long Ball PlayStyle
  • Shadow Striker+

Level 5 upgrades:

  • Passing +10 (Max 94)
  • Pinged Pass PlayStyle
  • Press Proven+ PlayStyle
  • Classic 10++

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles:

Ad

Level 1 challenges:

  • Play one match in any game mode using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

  • Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

  • Play one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

  • Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Ad

Level 5 challenges:

  • Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is worth completing.

About the author
Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Twitter icon

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications