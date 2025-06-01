EA FC 25 El Pibe Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 El Pibe Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their central attacking midfielders (CAMs) on the virtual pitch. This EVO is based on the abilities of legendary Columbian playmaker Carlos Valderrama, and it costs around 50,000 coins or 200 FC Points to be unlocked.
This is the latest EVO to be added to the game during the ongoing MLS and Saudi League TOTS promo. While it is a paid Evolution and requires coins or FC points to be unlocked, the boosts on offer make the EA FC 25 El Pibe Evolution a worthwhile proposition.
All requirements of the EA FC 25 El Pibe Evolution
A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 El Pibe Evolution:
- Overall: Max 92
- Pace: Max 95
- Dribbling: Max 98
- Physical: Max 89
- PlayStyles: Max 10
- PlayStyles+: Max three
- Position: CAM
These stipulations are somewhat restrictive but will leave enough room for some top-tier players to be used.
Best players to use in the EA FC 25 El Pibe Evolution
These are some of the most overpowered choices for this EVO:
- Diego Maradona: 92
- Enzo Francescoli: 92
- Zico: 92
- Christian Eriksen: 92
- Lionel Messi: 92
- Bobby Charlton: 92
- Xavi Simons: 92
- Denis Bergkamp: 92
- Neymar: 91
All these players will become top-tier playmakers under the FC IQ system after receiving the upgrades on offer.
All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 El Pibe Evolution
Similar to the recently released Canonize Me Captain EVO, the EA FC 25 El Pibe Evolution also has five levels. These are the boosts provided by each level of the EVO:
Level 1 upgrades:
- Pace +5 (Max 91)
- Agility +30 (Max 98)
- Balance +40 (Max 94)
- Trickster PlayStyle
- Playmaker++
Level 2 upgrades:
- Ball control +30
- Passing +10 (Max 94)
- Dribbling +30 (Max 92)
- Composure +40
- Flair PlayStyle
- Tiki Taka+ PlayStyle
Level 3 upgrades:
- Skills +4 star
- Shooting +10 (Max 90)
- Reactions +20 (Max 88)
- Stamina +50
- Incisive Pass+ PlayStyle
Level 4 upgrades:
- Ball control +30
- Dribbling +30 (Max 92)
- Strength +30 (Max 80)
- Weak Foot +2 star
- Long Ball PlayStyle
- Shadow Striker+
Level 5 upgrades:
- Passing +10 (Max 94)
- Pinged Pass PlayStyle
- Press Proven+ PlayStyle
- Classic 10++
These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles:
Level 1 challenges:
- Play one match in any game mode using your active EVO player.
Level 2 challenges:
- Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 3 challenges:
- Play one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 4 challenges:
- Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 5 challenges:
- Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Overall, the EVO is worth completing.