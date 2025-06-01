EA FC 25 El Pibe Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 El Pibe Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their central attacking midfielders (CAMs) on the virtual pitch. This EVO is based on the abilities of legendary Columbian playmaker Carlos Valderrama, and it costs around 50,000 coins or 200 FC Points to be unlocked.

This is the latest EVO to be added to the game during the ongoing MLS and Saudi League TOTS promo. While it is a paid Evolution and requires coins or FC points to be unlocked, the boosts on offer make the EA FC 25 El Pibe Evolution a worthwhile proposition.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 El Pibe Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 El Pibe Evolution:

Overall: Max 92

Pace: Max 95

Dribbling: Max 98

Physical: Max 89

PlayStyles: Max 10

PlayStyles+: Max three

Position: CAM

These stipulations are somewhat restrictive but will leave enough room for some top-tier players to be used.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 El Pibe Evolution

These are some of the most overpowered choices for this EVO:

Diego Maradona: 92

Enzo Francescoli: 92

Zico: 92

Christian Eriksen: 92

Lionel Messi: 92

Bobby Charlton: 92

Xavi Simons: 92

Denis Bergkamp: 92

Neymar: 91

All these players will become top-tier playmakers under the FC IQ system after receiving the upgrades on offer.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 El Pibe Evolution

The EVO has five levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Canonize Me Captain EVO, the EA FC 25 El Pibe Evolution also has five levels. These are the boosts provided by each level of the EVO:

Level 1 upgrades:

Pace +5 (Max 91)

Agility +30 (Max 98)

Balance +40 (Max 94)

Trickster PlayStyle

Playmaker++

Level 2 upgrades:

Ball control +30

Passing +10 (Max 94)

Dribbling +30 (Max 92)

Composure +40

Flair PlayStyle

Tiki Taka+ PlayStyle

Level 3 upgrades:

Skills +4 star

Shooting +10 (Max 90)

Reactions +20 (Max 88)

Stamina +50

Incisive Pass+ PlayStyle

Level 4 upgrades:

Ball control +30

Dribbling +30 (Max 92)

Strength +30 (Max 80)

Weak Foot +2 star

Long Ball PlayStyle

Shadow Striker+

Level 5 upgrades:

Passing +10 (Max 94)

Pinged Pass PlayStyle

Press Proven+ PlayStyle

Classic 10++

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles:

Level 1 challenges:

Play one match in any game mode using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Play one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 5 challenges:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is worth completing.

