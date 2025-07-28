EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Ella Toone FUTTIES SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the English playmaker with a 97-rated version as part of the latest promo. She is regarded as one of the most skilled and talented players in the Barclays WSL, and this latest version does justice to her abilities by making her overpowered on the virtual pitch as well.

The Manchester United superstar recently won the UEFA WEURO tournament with England, which secured the 99 overall rating upgrades for the English Path to Glory items in Ultimate Team. While she was not part of the promo herself, she has now received an incredible boos via the EA FC 25 Ella Toone FUTTIES SBC.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Ella Toone FUTTIES SBC

Similar to the previously released FUTTIES Iago Aspas SBC, the EA FC 25 Ella Toone FUTTIES SBC also requires just one segment to be unlocked. This is in contrast to the other player SBCs released recently like Ribery or Ibarbo, which require a lot of segments and are expensive to unlock. The affordable nature of this new SBC will make her very popular amongst gamers looking to upgrade their squads on a low budget.

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

These are the requirements of the solitary squad required to obtain this item:

Number of players from England: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Number of players in the squad: 11

These are some of the cheapest players you can buy from the transfer market during the ongoing FUTTIES promo to complete this SBC:

Rodri: 91

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

Robert Lewandowski: 88

Jan Oblak: 88

Beth Mead: 88

Kadidiatou Diani: 88

Marie Katoto: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

The SBC does not even require any TOTS or TOTW players to be completed, which will make it even more accessible to the masses.

EA FC 25 Ella Toone FUTTIES SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 35,000 coins. This is an amazing price for a 97-rated CAM who has five-star skill moves, a five-star weak foot, exceptional stats in all relevant areas and meta PlayStyles like Tiki Taka+, Pinged Pass+, Quickstep+ and Power Shot+. These traits will boost her passing, shooting and pace on the virtual pitch, making her an incredible playmaker under the FC IQ system.

