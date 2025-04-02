EA FC 25 Esmee Brugts UWCL RTTF SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions 

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Esmee Brugts UWCL RTTF SBC in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to access a 91-rated version of the promising FC Barcelona Femeni winger. The limited-time SBC item boasts some exceptional attributes and two decent chemistry links (Barcelona and Liga F). Considering the item's caliber, it's expected to be a worthy investment.

That said, this article will cover all the required tasks of the EA FC 25 Esmee Brugts UWCL RTTF SBC, as well as their cheapest solutions to access the item in Ultimate Team.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Esmee Brugts UWCL RTTF SBC

Esmee Brugts UWCL RTTF item tasks (Image via EA Sports)

As with any other Road to the Final (RTTF) item, gamers must perform a certain set of tasks (three in this case) to complete the EA FC 25 Esmee Brugts UWCL RTTF SBC.

Even though this SBC has only one task that requires a Team of the Week (TOTW) card, the overall price to complete it might increase over time, depending on EA FC 25 transfer market trends. Regardless, these are the tasks of the SBC and the optimal fodder cards to access the item:

Task 1: Netherlands

Netherlands Players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Minimum 84

Solution 1

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Kadeisha Buchanan: 84

Diogo Costa: 84

Sadio Mane: 84

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Perr Schuurs: 79

Delphine Cascarino: 84

Nathan Ake: 84

Artem Dovbyk: 84

Lisandro Martinez: 84

Exequiel Palacios: 84

Expected price: 12,350 EA FC Coins

Task 2: FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona Players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Minimum 85

Solution 2

Rodrygo De Paul: 84

James Maddison: 85

Kingsley Coman: 84

Dani Olmo: 84

Clara Mateo: 85

Chloe Kelly: 85

Alejandro Grimaldo: 86

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Benjamin White: 84

Joao Palhinha: 85

Exequiel Palacios: 84

Expected price: 23,000 EA FC Coins

Task 3: Liga F

Liga F Players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team Of The Week Players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Minimum 86

Solution 3

Ilkay Gundogan: 87

Francesco Acerbi: 84

Barbra Banda TOTW: 87

Viktor Gyokeres: 84

Ewa Pajor: 87

Artem Dovbyk: 84

Kingsley Coman: 84

Alejandro Grimaldo: 86

Fran Kirby: 84

Lisa Boattin: 84

Declan Rice: 87

Expected price: 43,650 EA FC Coins

The total estimated cost to complete the EA FC 25 Esmee Brugts UWCL RTTF SBC is around 78,650 EA FC Coins, which seems expensive considering the attributes and usability of the item.

EA FC 25 Esmee Brugts UWCL RTTF SBC: Review

Esmee Brugts UWCL SBC item stats (Image via EA Sports)

The Esmee Brugts UWCL RTTF SBC card features the Pinged Pass+ and Quick Step+ PlayStyle traits that help it become more relevant in the EA FC 25 meta. Additionally, it possesses LB, LM, and ST as its alternate positions, making it one of the most versatile choices in the transfer market. While the Pace, Passing, and Dribbling stats of this card are pretty decent, its Shooting attribute leaves more to be desired.

Apart from the two new PlayStyles+, this SBC item also possesses nine other PlayStyles. Its 4-star weak foot and skills should be sufficient to outshine other wingers on the pitch. However, other better options are still available in the EA FC 25 transfer market.

Despite its few drawbacks, those who can afford to spend a hefty amount of money on a decent backup versatile player card or a high-rated fodder item can opt for the Esmee Brugts' exclusive UWCL RTTF version.

