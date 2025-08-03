EA FC 25 EVO Elites Cup objective: All tasks and rewards

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 EVO Elites Cup objective in Ultimate Team during the ongoing FUTTIES promo, allowing gamers to try and obtain some amazing packs, players and Evolutions. This is the latest Cup objective to be released during the FUTTIES event, and it offers a 97-rated version of Swedish Hero Tomas Brolin as one of the available rewards.

The previously released FUTTIES Daily Cup objective was a massive success amongst gamers, providing boosted versions of players like Lothar Matthaus and Seydou Doumbia as rewards. The EA FC 25 EVO Elites Cup objective is similar in this regard, but it also offers some exciting Evolutions along with upgraded player items.

The EA FC 25 EVO Elites Cup objective is now available in Ultimate Team

Similar to other Cup objectives released over the course of the year, the EA FC 25 EVO Elites Cup objective also has to be completed in the Live Ultimate Team Friendlies mode. This latest mode gives fans the opportunity to use their EVO players, making it an exciting proposition for those looking to experiment with new items on the virtual pitch.

The various tasks (Image via EA Sports)

Not only does the objective offer boosted versions of players like Tomas Brolin and Andy Cannon, it also has some amazing packs and exclusive Evolutions up for grabs. These are all the tasks and rewards of the various segments in the EA FC 25 EVO Elites Cup objective:

Lions and Lionesses : Win three matches in the EVO Elites Cup LFF mode with atleast three English players in your starting eleven. Earn a 83+ x10 players pack.

: Win three matches in the EVO Elites Cup LFF mode with atleast three English players in your starting eleven. Earn a 83+ x10 players pack. Andy Cannon : Score three goals with a power shot in the EVO Elites Cup LFF mode. Earn a 96-rated FUTTIES Andy Cannon.

: Score three goals with a power shot in the EVO Elites Cup LFF mode. Earn a 96-rated FUTTIES Andy Cannon. Passing Master : Win three matches in the EVO Elites Cup LFF mode with at least three players with minimum 95 passing in your starting eleven. Earn a 86+ x2 players pack.

: Win three matches in the EVO Elites Cup LFF mode with at least three players with minimum 95 passing in your starting eleven. Earn a 86+ x2 players pack. Dribbling Master : Win three matches in the EVO Elites Cup LFF mode with at least three players with minimum 95 dribbling in your starting eleven. Earn an EVO with dribbling PlayStyles and five-star skill moves.

: Win three matches in the EVO Elites Cup LFF mode with at least three players with minimum 95 dribbling in your starting eleven. Earn an EVO with dribbling PlayStyles and five-star skill moves. Pelota al Diez : Assist at least one goal with a through ball using a Spanish player in three separate matches in the EVO Elites Cup LFF. Earn a 85+ x3 players pack.

: Assist at least one goal with a through ball using a Spanish player in three separate matches in the EVO Elites Cup LFF. Earn a 85+ x3 players pack. Play 10: Play ten matches in the EVO Elites Cup LFF. Earn a 86+ x3 players pack.

Play ten matches in the EVO Elites Cup LFF. Earn a 86+ x3 players pack. Tomas Brolin: Score five goals with a Finesse Shot using a Serie A player in the EVO Elites Cup LFF. Earn 97-rated FUTTIES Tomas Brolin.

The final reward for completing all these tasks is an EVO with passing playStyles and a five-star weak foot.

Brolin is also available (Image via EA Sports)

All the rewards on offer in the EA FC 25 EVO Elites Cup objective make it a worthwhile grind. Not only are the special versions of Brolin and Cannon extremely enticing due to their stats, the packs will also be useful during the ongoing FUTTIES event.

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More