EA FC 25 FUTTIES Daily Cup objective: All tasks and rewards

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 FUTTIES Daily Cup objective in Ultimate Team, offering gamers some amazing packs and player rewards for competing in the latest Live Ultimate Team Friendly mode. Not only does this objective reward players for winning games, they can also obtain some overpowered items for just playing and competing.

There are various segments of the EA FC 25 FUTTIES Daily Cup objective. There will be seven such Cups released over the course of the week, with each only being available for 24 hours. Gamers will have to win all four available matches in each cup to complete the 'Win Games' segment, while just playing the four available games will unlock the 'Play Games' segment.

The EA FC 25 FUTTIES Daily Cup objective is now live in Ultimate Team

The FUTTIES promo has already provided fans with plenty of amazing items to add to their squads, and the latest EA FC 25 FUTTIES Daily Cup objective adds even more such versions to the roster. The final reward for the 'Win Games' segment includes FUTTIES Icon Matthaus and FUTTIES Orsolini, whereas the 'Play Games' segment offers players like FUTTIES Hero Doumbia and FUTTIES Mateo.

Doumbia is available via the Play Games segment (Image via EA Sports)

These are all the rewards on offer for the 'Play Games' segment of the EA FC 25 FUTTIES Daily Cup objective:

Play four games in the FUTTIES Daily Cup 1 to earn a 83+ x20 players pack.

Play four games in the FUTTIES Daily Cup 2 to earn an EVO containing 3 base PlayStyles and five-star weak foot.

Play four games in the FUTTIES Daily Cup 3 to earn a 83+ x20 players pack.

Play four games in the FUTTIES Daily Cup 4 to earn FUTTIES Clara Mateo.

Play four games in the FUTTIES Daily Cup 5 to earn an EVO containing 3 base PlayStyles and five-star skill moves.

Play four games in the FUTTIES Daily Cup 6 to earn a 83+ x20 players pack.

Play four games in the FUTTIES Daily Cup 7 to earn a 83+ x20 players pack.

The final reward for completing any five of these seven tasks is a 97-rated FUTTIES Hero Seydou Doumbia.

Meanwhile, fans only have to complete two tasks in the 'Win Games' segment of the EA FC 25 FUTTIES Daily Cup objective to obtain the final reward. Every time gamers win four games in the Daily Cup, one task will be completed in this segment and will offer a 87+ x3 players pack. By doing this twice, fans will be able to unlock FUTTIES Icon Matthaus and FUTTIES Orsolini.

The rewards for the Win Games segment (Image via EA Sports)

This is an exciting new idea that offers some exceptional rewards while also being challenging. While fans can get their hands on a 97-rated version of Doumbia by just participating, the ultimate reward of Matthaus and Orsolini will require winning the Daily Cup at least twice over the course of the week.

