EA FC 25 Fantasy FC Player Pick SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA FC 25 Fantasy FC Player Pick SBC is now live in Ultimate Team. This new challenge presents an exciting opportunity for fans to enhance their squads with 89-rated Emiliano Buendia or Kerolin Nicoli Fantasy FC player items at a relatively affordable cost.

Ad

The Fantasy FC promo features players who can receive further dynamic upgrades based on real-life performances. This makes the Fantasy FC Player Pick SBC an attractive option, as the chosen player could receive further boosts, making them even more valuable in-game.

All tasks and cheapest solutions for the Fantasy FC Player Pick SBC

Tasks for EA FC 25 Fantasy FC Player Pick SBC (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

This new SBC consists of two tasks requiring unique starting XIs. Below is a breakdown of the requirements and the most cost-effective solutions to complete the challenge efficiently:

Ad

Trending

Task 1: Top Form

TOTW Players: Minimum 1

Minimum Team Rating: 84

Cheapest Solutions:

Joao Palhinha - 85

Ashleigh Neville - 83

Dusan Vlahovic - 84

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (TOTW) - 86

Sadio Mane - 84

Yui Hasegawa - 83

Ouleymata Sarr - 83

Robert Andrich - 83

Alyssa Naeher - 83

Jose Maria Gimenez - 83

Pedro Goncalves - 83

Task 2: 86-Rated Squad

Minimum Team Rating: 86

Cheapest Solutions:

Declan Rice - 87

Victor Osimhen - 87

Alexandra Popp - 87

Mallory Swanson - 87

Joshua Kimmich - 86

Dusan Vlahovic - 84

Ben White - 84

Amel Majri - 84

Alex Remiro - 84

Serhou Guirassy - 84

Lara Prasnikar - 84

Ad

Also Read: EA FC 25 Joao Felix Fantasy FC SBC

Fantasy FC Player Pick SBC: Review

Rewards for EA FC 25 Fantasy FC Player Pick SBC (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/EA Sports)

The total estimated cost for this SBC is around 78,600 EA FC Coins, depending on transfer market fluctuations. Since it doesn't require multiple Team of the Week (TOTW) players, the manageable cost makes these player items an excellent value for in-game money for fans.

Ad

Those completing this SBC will receive a Player Pick option to choose between the 89-rated Fantasy FC variants of Emiliano Buendia or Kerolin Nicoli. Both cards have excellent dribbling and pace with decent shooting and passing attributes, making them highly desirable for FUT squads. Moreover, both the cards have Trivela and Quick Step PlayStyle+ to suit the current meta according to the FC IQ system.

For those with spare coins and who need a solid addition to their squad, the Fantasy FC Player Pick SBC is a fantastic option. Even if these cards don't make it to the starting lineup, they are still great substitutes for a very affordable price. As for which one to pick, it would depend on the fans and requirements like team chemistry.

For more SBC solutions and Ultimate Team-related content, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback