EA FC 25 Fantasy FC Player Pick SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

By Ripan Majumdar
Modified Feb 22, 2025 22:36 GMT
Fantasy FC Player Pick SBC
Fantasy FC Player Pick SBC (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/EA Sports)

EA FC 25 Fantasy FC Player Pick SBC is now live in Ultimate Team. This new challenge presents an exciting opportunity for fans to enhance their squads with 89-rated Emiliano Buendia or Kerolin Nicoli Fantasy FC player items at a relatively affordable cost.

The Fantasy FC promo features players who can receive further dynamic upgrades based on real-life performances. This makes the Fantasy FC Player Pick SBC an attractive option, as the chosen player could receive further boosts, making them even more valuable in-game.

All tasks and cheapest solutions for the Fantasy FC Player Pick SBC

Tasks for EA FC 25 Fantasy FC Player Pick SBC (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/EA Sports)
Tasks for EA FC 25 Fantasy FC Player Pick SBC (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/EA Sports)

This new SBC consists of two tasks requiring unique starting XIs. Below is a breakdown of the requirements and the most cost-effective solutions to complete the challenge efficiently:

Task 1: Top Form

  • TOTW Players: Minimum 1
  • Minimum Team Rating: 84

Cheapest Solutions:

  • Joao Palhinha - 85
  • Ashleigh Neville - 83
  • Dusan Vlahovic - 84
  • Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (TOTW) - 86
  • Sadio Mane - 84
  • Yui Hasegawa - 83
  • Ouleymata Sarr - 83
  • Robert Andrich - 83
  • Alyssa Naeher - 83
  • Jose Maria Gimenez - 83
  • Pedro Goncalves - 83

Task 2: 86-Rated Squad

  • Minimum Team Rating: 86

Cheapest Solutions:

  • Declan Rice - 87
  • Victor Osimhen - 87
  • Alexandra Popp - 87
  • Mallory Swanson - 87
  • Joshua Kimmich - 86
  • Dusan Vlahovic - 84
  • Ben White - 84
  • Amel Majri - 84
  • Alex Remiro - 84
  • Serhou Guirassy - 84
  • Lara Prasnikar - 84
Fantasy FC Player Pick SBC: Review

Rewards for EA FC 25 Fantasy FC Player Pick SBC (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/EA Sports)
Rewards for EA FC 25 Fantasy FC Player Pick SBC (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/EA Sports)

The total estimated cost for this SBC is around 78,600 EA FC Coins, depending on transfer market fluctuations. Since it doesn't require multiple Team of the Week (TOTW) players, the manageable cost makes these player items an excellent value for in-game money for fans.

Those completing this SBC will receive a Player Pick option to choose between the 89-rated Fantasy FC variants of Emiliano Buendia or Kerolin Nicoli. Both cards have excellent dribbling and pace with decent shooting and passing attributes, making them highly desirable for FUT squads. Moreover, both the cards have Trivela and Quick Step PlayStyle+ to suit the current meta according to the FC IQ system.

For those with spare coins and who need a solid addition to their squad, the Fantasy FC Player Pick SBC is a fantastic option. Even if these cards don't make it to the starting lineup, they are still great substitutes for a very affordable price. As for which one to pick, it would depend on the fans and requirements like team chemistry.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
