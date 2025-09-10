EA FC 25 Fast and Ruthless Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Fast and Ruthless Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to provide a player of their choice with a massive boost to numerous key stats. This is one of the best EVOs released in the game cycle all year, as it offers a 99 overall rating upgrade, along with multiple 99 stat boosts. It is also free to complete and does not require any coins or FC Points.
Almost every other EVO to offer a 99 overall rating upgrade so far has required coins or FC Points to be unlocked, including the Too Fast Too Skillful EVO and the Double 99 EVO. However, the EA FC 25 Fast and Ruthless Evolution is completely free, making it an even better option.
All requirements of the EA FC 25 Fast and Ruthless Evolution
Check out EA FC 25 review
A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Fast and Ruthless Evolution:
- Overall rating: Max 97
- PlayStyles: Max 10
- PlayStyles+: Max five
- Positions: Max three
Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Fast and Ruthless Evolution
These are some of the best and most overpowered options:
- Blaise Matuidi: 97
- Aurelien Tchouameni: 97
- Luis Suarez: 97
- Cristiano Ronaldo: 97
- Karim Benzema: 97
- Kobbie Mainoo: 97
- Lothar Matthaus: 97
- Rafael Leao: 97
- Bruno Fernandes: 97
- Heung Min Son: 96
- Ronaldo Nazario: 96
- Eden Hazard: 96
- Ruud Gullit: 94
- Vanja Milinkovic-Savic: 93
All these players will become elite-tier in their respective positions under the FC IQ system due to the 99-rated stat boosts on offer.
All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Fast and Ruthless Evolution
Similar to the Strongest Zebra EVO, the EA FC 25 Fast and Ruthless Evolution also has five levels. These are the upgrades provided by each level:
Level 1 upgrades:
- Position ST
- Passing +70
- Pace +70
- Weak Foot +4 star
- Rapid+ PlayStyle
Level 2 upgrades:
- Shooting +70
- Chip Shot, Technical and Quickstep PlayStyles
- Low Driven Shot+ PlayStyle
- Advanced Forward++
Level 3 upgrades:
- Skills +4 star
- Dribbling +60
- Jumping +70 (Max 95)
- Poacher++
- Power Header PlayStyle
- Finesse Shot+ PlayStyle
Level 4 upgrades:
- Strength +55 (Max 90)
- Defending +50 (Max 75)
- Power Shot and Pinged Pass PlayStyle
- First Touch+ PlayStlye
- False 9++
Level 5 upgrades:
- Stamina +70
- Aggression +55 (Max 80)
- Whipped Pass PlayStyle
- Tiki Taka+ PlayStyle
- Target Forward++
These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles:
Level 1 challenges:
- Win one match in any game mode using your active EVO player.
Level 2 challenges:
- Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 3 challenges:
- Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 4 challenges:
- Play one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 5 challenges:
- Play one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Overall, the EVO is worth completing.