  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • EA FC 25 Fast and Ruthless Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA FC 25 Fast and Ruthless Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Sep 10, 2025 18:10 GMT
The latest EVO is now live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The latest EVO is now live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Fast and Ruthless Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to provide a player of their choice with a massive boost to numerous key stats. This is one of the best EVOs released in the game cycle all year, as it offers a 99 overall rating upgrade, along with multiple 99 stat boosts. It is also free to complete and does not require any coins or FC Points.

Ad

Almost every other EVO to offer a 99 overall rating upgrade so far has required coins or FC Points to be unlocked, including the Too Fast Too Skillful EVO and the Double 99 EVO. However, the EA FC 25 Fast and Ruthless Evolution is completely free, making it an even better option.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Fast and Ruthless Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Fast and Ruthless Evolution:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • Overall rating: Max 97
  • PlayStyles: Max 10
  • PlayStyles+: Max five
  • Positions: Max three

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Fast and Ruthless Evolution

These are some of the best and most overpowered options:

  • Blaise Matuidi: 97
  • Aurelien Tchouameni: 97
  • Luis Suarez: 97
  • Cristiano Ronaldo: 97
  • Karim Benzema: 97
  • Kobbie Mainoo: 97
  • Lothar Matthaus: 97
  • Rafael Leao: 97
  • Bruno Fernandes: 97
  • Heung Min Son: 96
  • Ronaldo Nazario: 96
  • Eden Hazard: 96
  • Ruud Gullit: 94
  • Vanja Milinkovic-Savic: 93
Ad

All these players will become elite-tier in their respective positions under the FC IQ system due to the 99-rated stat boosts on offer.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Fast and Ruthless Evolution

The EVO has five levels (Image via EA Sports)
The EVO has five levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the Strongest Zebra EVO, the EA FC 25 Fast and Ruthless Evolution also has five levels. These are the upgrades provided by each level:

Ad

Level 1 upgrades:

  • Position ST
  • Passing +70
  • Pace +70
  • Weak Foot +4 star
  • Rapid+ PlayStyle

Level 2 upgrades:

  • Shooting +70
  • Chip Shot, Technical and Quickstep PlayStyles
  • Low Driven Shot+ PlayStyle
  • Advanced Forward++

Level 3 upgrades:

  • Skills +4 star
  • Dribbling +60
  • Jumping +70 (Max 95)
  • Poacher++
  • Power Header PlayStyle
  • Finesse Shot+ PlayStyle

Level 4 upgrades:

  • Strength +55 (Max 90)
  • Defending +50 (Max 75)
  • Power Shot and Pinged Pass PlayStyle
  • First Touch+ PlayStlye
  • False 9++

Level 5 upgrades:

  • Stamina +70
  • Aggression +55 (Max 80)
  • Whipped Pass PlayStyle
  • Tiki Taka+ PlayStyle
  • Target Forward++

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles:

Ad

Level 1 challenges:

  • Win one match in any game mode using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

  • Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

  • Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

  • Play one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Ad

Level 5 challenges:

  • Play one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is worth completing.

About the author
Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Twitter icon

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications