EA FC 25 Too Fast Too Skillful Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Sep 07, 2025 18:23 GMT
The latest EVO is now live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Too Fast Too Skillful Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their players on the virtual pitch by transforming them into 99-rated items with 99 pace. This is a paid EVO and requires either 200,000 coins or 400 FC points to be unlocked, but the upgrades on offer make it a tempting proposition.

The recent EVOs released during the ongoing Pre-Season promo have all offered 99 overall rating boosts to the eligible players, with the Strongest Zebra EVO being the most recent inclusion. The EA FC 25 Too Fast Too Skillful Evolution is the latest addition to this list, and with no position restrictions, it can be used for any role on the virtual pitch.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Too Fast Too Skillful Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Too Fast Too Skillful Evolution:

  • Overall rating: Max 97
  • PlayStyles: Max 10
  • PlayStyles+: Max five

These stipulations are very lenient and will allow fans to use any player with an overall rating of 97 or under.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Too Fast Too Skillful Evolution

These are some of the most popular and overpowered players who fit these requirements and will benefit the most from these boosts:

  • Aurelien Tchouameni: 97
  • Luis Suarez: 97
  • Cristiano Ronaldo: 97
  • Lionel Messi: 97
  • Rafael Leao: 97
  • Kaka: 97
  • Karim Benzema: 97
  • Jaap Stam: 97
  • Kobbie Mainoo: 97
  • Blaise Matuidi: 97
  • Lothar Matthaus: 97
  • Heung Min Son: 96
  • Ronaldo Nazario: 96
  • Wil Trapp: 96
  • Ruud Gullit: 94
  • Vanja Milinkovic-Savic: 93

All these players will become more capable in their respective positions under the FC IQ system due to the amazing pace boost on offer.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Too Fast Too Skillful Evolution

The EVO has three levels (Image via EA Sports)
Similar to the recently released The Club Is Yours 3 EVO, the EA FC 25 Too Fast Too Skillful Evolution also has three levels. These are the boosts offered by each level:

Level 1 upgrades:

  • Finesse Shot+ PlayStyle
  • Power Shot PlayStyle
  • Dribbling +5
  • Pace +5
  • Freekick Accuracy +5
  • Shooting +7 (Max 98)

Level 2 upgrades:

  • Skill moves +3 star
  • Weak Foot +3 star
  • Low Driven Shot+ PlayStyle
  • Pace +5
  • Dribbling +5
  • Physicality +4 (Max 94)

Level 3 upgrades:

  • Technical+ PlayStyle
  • Quickstep+ PlayStyle
  • Acrobatic PlayStyle
  • Vision +7 (Max 94)

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in a variety of game modes like Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles to obtain the boosts on offer:

Level 1 challenges:

  • Play three matches in any Ultimate Team game mode while using your active EVO player.
Level 2 challenges:

  • Play three matches in any Ultimate Team game mode while using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

  • Win two matches in any Ultimate Team game mode while using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is worth completing.

