EA FC 25 The Strongest Zebra Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 The Strongest Zebra Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to level up their centre-backs on the virtual pitch and transform them into 99-rated defenders. This is a paid EVO and requires either 75,000 coins or 250 FC Points to be unlocked, but the boosts on offer make this a worthwhile cost.

Ad

This is the latest EVO to be released during the Pre-Season promo that offers 99-rated players, similar to the Double 99 and Time To Sue EVOs. While the previous EVOs were focused more on midfielders and attackers, the EA FC 25 The Strongest Zebra Evolution can only be used for centre-backs.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 The Strongest Zebra Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 The Strongest Zebra Evolution:

Ad

Trending

Overall rating: Max 97

Position: CB

PlayStyles: Max 10

PlayStyles+: Max five

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 The Strongest Zebra Evolution

These are some of the most popular and overpowered centre-backs that can be used in this EVO:

Micky van de Ven: 97

Jaap Stam: 97

William Saliba: 97

Aurelien Tchouameni: 97

Lothar Matthaus: 97

Kyle Walker: 97

Jules Kounde: 97

Lilian Thuram: 97

Marcel Desailly: 97

Jonathan Tah: 97

Virgil van Dijk: 97

Giorgio Mamardashvili: 96

Jan Oblak: 96

Ruben Dias: 96

Renato Veiga: 96

Isak Toure: 96

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic: 93

Ad

All these players will become elite-tier defenders under the FC IQ system via this EVO.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 The Strongest Zebra Evolution

The EVO has five levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Time To Sue EVO, the EA FC 25 The Strongest Zebra Evolution also has five levels. These are the boosts offered by each level:

Ad

Level 1 upgrades:

Anticipate PlayStyle

Jockey+ PlayStyle

Reactions +15 (Max 94)

Stamina +20 (Max 95)

Interceptions +20

Pace +10 (Max 93)

Level 2 upgrades:

Defender++

Anticipate+ PlayStyle

Intercept PlayStyle

Composure +15 (Max 94)

Heading Accuracy +30 (Max 98)

Defensive Awareness +25 (Max 98)

Level 3 upgrades:

Stopper++

Intercept+ PlayStyle

Bruiser PlayStyle

Quickstep PlayStyle

Sliding Tackle +20

Jumping +20 (Max 96)

Level 4 upgrades:

Weak Foot +4 star

Long Ball Pass+ PlayStyle

Pinged Pass PlayStyle

Block PlayStyle

Passing +10 (Max 92)

Standing Tackle +20

Level 5 upgrades:

Aerial+ PlayStyle

Ball Playing Defender++

Power Header PlayStyle

Aggression +12 (Max 95)

Strength +20 (Max 96)

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles:

Ad

Level 1 challenges:

Play two matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Win one match in any game mode using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Ad

Level 5 challenges:

Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is worth completing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More