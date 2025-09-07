EA FC 25 The Strongest Zebra Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

  • home icon
By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Sep 07, 2025 00:36 GMT
EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 The Strongest Zebra Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to level up their centre-backs on the virtual pitch and transform them into 99-rated defenders. This is a paid EVO and requires either 75,000 coins or 250 FC Points to be unlocked, but the boosts on offer make this a worthwhile cost.

This is the latest EVO to be released during the Pre-Season promo that offers 99-rated players, similar to the Double 99 and Time To Sue EVOs. While the previous EVOs were focused more on midfielders and attackers, the EA FC 25 The Strongest Zebra Evolution can only be used for centre-backs.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 The Strongest Zebra Evolution

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 The Strongest Zebra Evolution:

  • Overall rating: Max 97
  • Position: CB
  • PlayStyles: Max 10
  • PlayStyles+: Max five

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 The Strongest Zebra Evolution

These are some of the most popular and overpowered centre-backs that can be used in this EVO:

  • Micky van de Ven: 97
  • Jaap Stam: 97
  • William Saliba: 97
  • Aurelien Tchouameni: 97
  • Lothar Matthaus: 97
  • Kyle Walker: 97
  • Jules Kounde: 97
  • Lilian Thuram: 97
  • Marcel Desailly: 97
  • Jonathan Tah: 97
  • Virgil van Dijk: 97
  • Giorgio Mamardashvili: 96
  • Jan Oblak: 96
  • Ruben Dias: 96
  • Renato Veiga: 96
  • Isak Toure: 96
  • Vanja Milinkovic-Savic: 93
All these players will become elite-tier defenders under the FC IQ system via this EVO.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 The Strongest Zebra Evolution

Similar to the recently released Time To Sue EVO, the EA FC 25 The Strongest Zebra Evolution also has five levels. These are the boosts offered by each level:

Level 1 upgrades:

  • Anticipate PlayStyle
  • Jockey+ PlayStyle
  • Reactions +15 (Max 94)
  • Stamina +20 (Max 95)
  • Interceptions +20
  • Pace +10 (Max 93)

Level 2 upgrades:

  • Defender++
  • Anticipate+ PlayStyle
  • Intercept PlayStyle
  • Composure +15 (Max 94)
  • Heading Accuracy +30 (Max 98)
  • Defensive Awareness +25 (Max 98)

Level 3 upgrades:

  • Stopper++
  • Intercept+ PlayStyle
  • Bruiser PlayStyle
  • Quickstep PlayStyle
  • Sliding Tackle +20
  • Jumping +20 (Max 96)

Level 4 upgrades:

  • Weak Foot +4 star
  • Long Ball Pass+ PlayStyle
  • Pinged Pass PlayStyle
  • Block PlayStyle
  • Passing +10 (Max 92)
  • Standing Tackle +20

Level 5 upgrades:

  • Aerial+ PlayStyle
  • Ball Playing Defender++
  • Power Header PlayStyle
  • Aggression +12 (Max 95)
  • Strength +20 (Max 96)

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles:

Level 1 challenges:

  • Play two matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

  • Win one match in any game mode using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

  • Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

  • Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 5 challenges:

  • Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is worth completing.

