EA FC 25 Time to Sue Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Time to Sue Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their strikers on the virtual pitch and transform them into 99-rated attackers. This is a paid EVO and requires either 200,000 coins or 750 FC Points to be unlocked, which is to be expected with the amazing boosts on offer.
This is the latest 99-rated EVO to be released in Ultimate Team as part of the Pre-Season event, with the Double 99 EVO being the previous addition. While Double 99 was applicable to wingers, the EA FC 25 Time to Sue Evolution has to be used for strikers.
All requirements of the EA FC 25 Time to Sue Evolution
Check out EA FC 25 review
A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Time to Sue Evolution:
- Overall rating: Max 97
- Pace: Max 98
- Position: ST
- PlayStyles: Max 10
- PlayStyles+: Max five
Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Time to Sue Evolution
These are some of the most overpowered strikers that meet these requirements and can be used:
- Karim Benzema: 97
- Kaka: 97
- Ferenc Puskas: 97
- Cristiano Ronaldo: 97
- Pedro Neto: 97
- Lionel Messi: 97
- Victor Ibarbo: 97
- Mateo Retegui: 97
- Yaya Toure: 97
- Victor Osimhen: 97
- Harry Kane: 97
- Pele: 97
- Michael Olise: 97
- Ronaldo Nazario: 96
- Heung Min Son: 96
- Viktor Gyokeres: 96
All these players will become elite-tier strikers with 99 shooting under the FC IQ system via this EVO.
All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Time to Sue Evolution
Similar to the recently released Anchor+ EVO, the EA FC 25 Time to Sue Evolution also has five levels. These are the boosts offered by each level:
Level 1 upgrades:
- Pace +14 (Max 95)
- Ball control +18 (Max 98)
- Skills +4 star
- Jumping +10 (Max 92)
- Rapid PlayStyle
- Low Driven Shot+ PlayStyle
Level 2 upgrades:
- Agility +18 (Max 90)
- Shooting +20
- Reactions +18 (Max 98)
- Quickstep and Aerial PlayStyle
- Rapid+ PlayStyle
Level 3 upgrades:
- Stamina +10 (Max 90)
- Balance +18 (Max 90)
- Trickster and Power Shot PlayStyles
- Finesse Shot+ PlayStyle
- Advanced Forward++
Level 4 upgrades:
- Weak Foot +4 star
- Passing +10 (Max 91)
- Strength +10 (Max 92)
- Tiki Taka PlayStyle
- Aerial+ PlayStyle
Level 5 upgrades:
- Heading Accuracy +20
- Aggression +8 (Max 90)
- Composure +18 (Max 95)
- Technical PlayStyle
- Power Shot+ PlayStyle
These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles:
Level 1 challenges:
- Play two matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.
Level 2 challenges:
- Win two matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.
Level 3 challenges:
- Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 4 challenges:
- Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 5 challenges:
- Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Overall, the EVO is worth completing.