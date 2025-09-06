EA FC 25 The Club is Yours 3 Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 The Club is Yours 3 Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their players on the virtual pitch while also earning rewards for the upcoming FC 26 title. This is a free EVO and does not require any coins or FC Points to be unlocked, which will make it even easier and more enticing for fans to obtain a boosted player and rewards in FC 26.
The previous two versions of the Club is Yours concept were released as objectives, rewarding gamers for grinding the game via Squad Battles, Rivals or Champions. However, the EA FC 25 The Club is Yours 3 Evolution has been released as a free EVO during the ongoing Pre-Season promo, similar to the Road to FC 26 EVO.
All requirements of the EA FC 25 The Club is Yours 3 Evolution
A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 The Club is Yours 3 Evolution:
- Overall rating: Max 96
- PlayStyles: Max 10
- PlayStyles: Max five
These stipulations are lenient enough to allow most players with an overall rating of 96 or under to be used in this EVO.
Best players to use in the EA FC 25 The Club is Yours 3 Evolution
These are some of the best and most overpowered options who benefit the most from being used in this EVO:
- Theo Hernandez: 96
- Heung Min Son: 96
- Crystal Dunn: 96
- Wil Trapp: 96
- Eden Hazard: 96
- Homare Sawa: 96
- Luis Suarez: 96
- Pedro Neto: 96
- Khvicha Kvaratskhelia: 96
- Giorgio Mamardashvili: 96
- Bobby Charlton: 96
- Ousmane Dembele: 96
- N'Golo Kante: 96
- Ronaldo Nazario: 96
- Viktor Gyokeres: 96
All these players will become top-tier in their respective positions under the FC IQ system via this EVO.
All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 The Club is Yours 3 Evolution
Similar to the recently released Shadow+ EVO, the EA FC 25 The Club is Yours 3 Evolution also has three levels. These are the boosts offered by each level of the EVO:
Level 1 upgrades:
- Positioning +7
- Vision +7
- Agility +7
- Reactions +10
- Composure +7
- Crossing +7
Level 2 upgrades:
- Skill Moves +3 star
- Weak Foot +3 star
- Pinged pass PlayStyle
- Technical PlayStyle
- Short Passing +10
- Stamina +10
Level 3 upgrades:
- Long Ball playStyle
- Relentless PlayStyle
- First Touch PlayStyle
- Pinged Pass+ PlayStyle
- Technical+ PlayStyle
These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in various game modes like Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles to obtain these boosts:
Level 1 challenges:
- Play two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.
Level 2 challenges:
- Play two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.
Level 3 challenges:
- Win two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.
Overall, the EVO is worth completing. Not only is it free and has some amazing upgrades up for grabs, it also offers some rewards for the upcoming FC 26 title.