  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • EA FC 25 The Club is Yours 3 Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA FC 25 The Club is Yours 3 Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Sep 06, 2025 05:21 GMT
The latest EVO is now live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The latest EVO is now live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 The Club is Yours 3 Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their players on the virtual pitch while also earning rewards for the upcoming FC 26 title. This is a free EVO and does not require any coins or FC Points to be unlocked, which will make it even easier and more enticing for fans to obtain a boosted player and rewards in FC 26.

Ad

The previous two versions of the Club is Yours concept were released as objectives, rewarding gamers for grinding the game via Squad Battles, Rivals or Champions. However, the EA FC 25 The Club is Yours 3 Evolution has been released as a free EVO during the ongoing Pre-Season promo, similar to the Road to FC 26 EVO.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 The Club is Yours 3 Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 The Club is Yours 3 Evolution:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • Overall rating: Max 96
  • PlayStyles: Max 10
  • PlayStyles: Max five

These stipulations are lenient enough to allow most players with an overall rating of 96 or under to be used in this EVO.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 The Club is Yours 3 Evolution

These are some of the best and most overpowered options who benefit the most from being used in this EVO:

Ad
  • Theo Hernandez: 96
  • Heung Min Son: 96
  • Crystal Dunn: 96
  • Wil Trapp: 96
  • Eden Hazard: 96
  • Homare Sawa: 96
  • Luis Suarez: 96
  • Pedro Neto: 96
  • Khvicha Kvaratskhelia: 96
  • Giorgio Mamardashvili: 96
  • Bobby Charlton: 96
  • Ousmane Dembele: 96
  • N'Golo Kante: 96
  • Ronaldo Nazario: 96
  • Viktor Gyokeres: 96

All these players will become top-tier in their respective positions under the FC IQ system via this EVO.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 The Club is Yours 3 Evolution

The EVO has three levels (Image via EA Sports)
The EVO has three levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Shadow+ EVO, the EA FC 25 The Club is Yours 3 Evolution also has three levels. These are the boosts offered by each level of the EVO:

Ad

Level 1 upgrades:

  • Positioning +7
  • Vision +7
  • Agility +7
  • Reactions +10
  • Composure +7
  • Crossing +7

Level 2 upgrades:

  • Skill Moves +3 star
  • Weak Foot +3 star
  • Pinged pass PlayStyle
  • Technical PlayStyle
  • Short Passing +10
  • Stamina +10

Level 3 upgrades:

  • Long Ball playStyle
  • Relentless PlayStyle
  • First Touch PlayStyle
  • Pinged Pass+ PlayStyle
  • Technical+ PlayStyle

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in various game modes like Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles to obtain these boosts:

Level 1 challenges:

  • Play two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

  • Play two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.
Ad

Level 3 challenges:

  • Win two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is worth completing. Not only is it free and has some amazing upgrades up for grabs, it also offers some rewards for the upcoming FC 26 title.

About the author
Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Twitter icon

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications