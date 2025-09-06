EA FC 25 The Club is Yours 3 Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 The Club is Yours 3 Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their players on the virtual pitch while also earning rewards for the upcoming FC 26 title. This is a free EVO and does not require any coins or FC Points to be unlocked, which will make it even easier and more enticing for fans to obtain a boosted player and rewards in FC 26.

Ad

The previous two versions of the Club is Yours concept were released as objectives, rewarding gamers for grinding the game via Squad Battles, Rivals or Champions. However, the EA FC 25 The Club is Yours 3 Evolution has been released as a free EVO during the ongoing Pre-Season promo, similar to the Road to FC 26 EVO.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 The Club is Yours 3 Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 The Club is Yours 3 Evolution:

Ad

Trending

Overall rating: Max 96

PlayStyles: Max 10

PlayStyles: Max five

These stipulations are lenient enough to allow most players with an overall rating of 96 or under to be used in this EVO.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 The Club is Yours 3 Evolution

These are some of the best and most overpowered options who benefit the most from being used in this EVO:

Ad

Theo Hernandez: 96

Heung Min Son: 96

Crystal Dunn: 96

Wil Trapp: 96

Eden Hazard: 96

Homare Sawa: 96

Luis Suarez: 96

Pedro Neto: 96

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia: 96

Giorgio Mamardashvili: 96

Bobby Charlton: 96

Ousmane Dembele: 96

N'Golo Kante: 96

Ronaldo Nazario: 96

Viktor Gyokeres: 96

All these players will become top-tier in their respective positions under the FC IQ system via this EVO.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 The Club is Yours 3 Evolution

The EVO has three levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Shadow+ EVO, the EA FC 25 The Club is Yours 3 Evolution also has three levels. These are the boosts offered by each level of the EVO:

Ad

Level 1 upgrades:

Positioning +7

Vision +7

Agility +7

Reactions +10

Composure +7

Crossing +7

Level 2 upgrades:

Skill Moves +3 star

Weak Foot +3 star

Pinged pass PlayStyle

Technical PlayStyle

Short Passing +10

Stamina +10

Level 3 upgrades:

Long Ball playStyle

Relentless PlayStyle

First Touch PlayStyle

Pinged Pass+ PlayStyle

Technical+ PlayStyle

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in various game modes like Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles to obtain these boosts:

Level 1 challenges:

Play two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Play two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.

Ad

Level 3 challenges:

Win two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is worth completing. Not only is it free and has some amazing upgrades up for grabs, it also offers some rewards for the upcoming FC 26 title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More