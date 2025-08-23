EA FC 25 Road to FC 26 Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Road to FC 26 Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their players on the virtual pitch while also earning rewards for the upcoming FC 26 title. The ongoing Pre-Season promo has already offered some objectives and SBCs that provide packs for FC 26, and this EVO is the latest such addition.

The second week of the Pre-Season promo has begun and fans have been provided two amazing EVOs to upgrade their players. While the Triple 98 EVO requires coins or FC points to be unlocked, the EA FC 25 Road to FC 26 Evolution is free. Completing this EVO will provide fans with a 81+ x7 players in FC 26, which makes up for the somewhat underwhelming upgrades it offers.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Road to FC 26 Evolution

The requirements

A player must meet the following stipulations to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Road to FC 26 Evolution:

Overall rating: Max 96

Defending: Max 96

PlayStyles: Max 10

PlayStyles+: Max four

These stipulations are pretty lenient and will leave room for gamers to use plenty of top-tier players in this EVO.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Road to FC 26 Evolution

The boosts offered by this Evolution are focused on pace, dribbling and physical stats. These are some of the best and most overpowered options that will benefit the most from these upgrades:

Wil Trapp: 96

Crystal Dunn: 96

Isak Toure: 96

Bobby Charlton: 96

Giorgio Mamardashvili: 96

Skelly Alvero: 95

Bruno Fernandes: 96

Kevin De Bruyne: 96

N'Golo Kante: 96

Moises Caicedo: 96

Ruben Loftus-Cheek: 96

Ruben Dias: 96

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 95

Ruud Gullit: 94

Patrick Vieira: 94

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic: 93

All these players will become elite-tier in their respective positions under the FC IQ system after receiving the upgrades on offer, especially due to the massive pace boost.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Road to FC 26 Evolution

The EVO has three levels

Unlike most other recent EVOs like Wizard of Joy and West Side Wall, which have and four levels respectively, the EA FC 25 Road to FC 26 Evolution only has three levels in total. These are the boosts offered by each level of the EVO:

Level 1 upgrades:

Tiki Taka PlayStyle

Composure +5 (Max 96)

Agility +5 (Max 98)

Stamina +5 (Max 97)

Pace +10 (Max 98)

Level 2 upgrades:

Power Shot PlayStyle

Quickstep+ PlayStyle

Composure +5 (Max 96)

Reactions +10 (Max 95)

Agility +5 (Max 98)

Stamina +5 (Max 97)

Level 3 upgrades:

Skill moves +3 stars

Rapid and Press Proven PlayStyles

Pinged Pass+ PlayStyle

Balance +10 (Max 97)

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in numerous game modes like Rush, Rivals, Champions, Squad Battles or Friendlies to obtain these boosts:

Level 1 challenges:

Play two matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Play three matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.

Win one match in any game mode using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Win two matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is worth completing.

