  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • EA FC 25 Road to FC 26 Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA FC 25 Road to FC 26 Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Aug 23, 2025 02:27 GMT
The latest EVO is now live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The latest EVO is now live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Road to FC 26 Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their players on the virtual pitch while also earning rewards for the upcoming FC 26 title. The ongoing Pre-Season promo has already offered some objectives and SBCs that provide packs for FC 26, and this EVO is the latest such addition.

Ad

The second week of the Pre-Season promo has begun and fans have been provided two amazing EVOs to upgrade their players. While the Triple 98 EVO requires coins or FC points to be unlocked, the EA FC 25 Road to FC 26 Evolution is free. Completing this EVO will provide fans with a 81+ x7 players in FC 26, which makes up for the somewhat underwhelming upgrades it offers.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Road to FC 26 Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

A player must meet the following stipulations to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Road to FC 26 Evolution:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • Overall rating: Max 96
  • Defending: Max 96
  • PlayStyles: Max 10
  • PlayStyles+: Max four

These stipulations are pretty lenient and will leave room for gamers to use plenty of top-tier players in this EVO.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Road to FC 26 Evolution

The boosts offered by this Evolution are focused on pace, dribbling and physical stats. These are some of the best and most overpowered options that will benefit the most from these upgrades:

Ad
  • Wil Trapp: 96
  • Crystal Dunn: 96
  • Isak Toure: 96
  • Bobby Charlton: 96
  • Giorgio Mamardashvili: 96
  • Skelly Alvero: 95
  • Bruno Fernandes: 96
  • Kevin De Bruyne: 96
  • N'Golo Kante: 96
  • Moises Caicedo: 96
  • Ruben Loftus-Cheek: 96
  • Ruben Dias: 96
  • Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 95
  • Ruud Gullit: 94
  • Patrick Vieira: 94
  • Vanja Milinkovic-Savic: 93

All these players will become elite-tier in their respective positions under the FC IQ system after receiving the upgrades on offer, especially due to the massive pace boost.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Road to FC 26 Evolution

The EVO has three levels (Image via EA Sports)
The EVO has three levels (Image via EA Sports)

Unlike most other recent EVOs like Wizard of Joy and West Side Wall, which have and four levels respectively, the EA FC 25 Road to FC 26 Evolution only has three levels in total. These are the boosts offered by each level of the EVO:

Ad

Level 1 upgrades:

  • Tiki Taka PlayStyle
  • Composure +5 (Max 96)
  • Agility +5 (Max 98)
  • Stamina +5 (Max 97)
  • Pace +10 (Max 98)

Level 2 upgrades:

  • Power Shot PlayStyle
  • Quickstep+ PlayStyle
  • Composure +5 (Max 96)
  • Reactions +10 (Max 95)
  • Agility +5 (Max 98)
  • Stamina +5 (Max 97)

Level 3 upgrades:

  • Skill moves +3 stars
  • Rapid and Press Proven PlayStyles
  • Pinged Pass+ PlayStyle
  • Balance +10 (Max 97)

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in numerous game modes like Rush, Rivals, Champions, Squad Battles or Friendlies to obtain these boosts:

Level 1 challenges:

  • Play two matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.
Ad

Level 2 challenges:

  • Play three matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.
  • Win one match in any game mode using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

  • Win two matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is worth completing.

About the author
Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Twitter icon

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications