EA FC 25 Fata Morgana Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Fata Morgana Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their right-wingers and provide them with a massive pace boost on the virtual pitch. This is a paid EVO and requires 150,000 coins or 600 FC Points to be completed, but with pace being one of the most important stats in the game, this could be a worthwhile investment.

The ongoing MLS and Saudi League TOTS event has provided gamers with some exciting and engaging content already. EA Sports released three unique EVOs on the very first day of the promo, and the EA FC 25 Fata Morgana Evolution is now the latest addition.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Fata Morgana Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Fata Morgana Evolution:

Overall: Max 92

Dribbling: Max 98

PlayStyles: Max 10

PlayStyles+: Max three

Position: RW

These stipulations are pretty lenient and will allow gamers to use some top-tier attackers in this EVO.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Fata Morgana Evolution

These are some of the most overpowered and popular options:

Gareth Bale: 92

Joe Cole: 92

Dan Ndoye: 92

Steve McManaman: 92

Morgan Gibbs-White: 92

Bradley Barcola: 92

Lionel Messi: 92

Caroline Graham Hansen: 92

Antoine Griezmann: 92

Garrincha: 92

Jairzinho: 91

Michael Olise: 91

All these players will become exceptional wingers under the FC IQ system after receiving the boosts on offer.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Fata Morgana Evolution

The EVO has three levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Keep Up The Pace EVO, the EA FC 25 Fata Morgana Evolution also has three levels. These are the upgrades offered by each level of the EVO:

Level 1 upgrades:

Pace +20

Passing +3

Weak Foot +3 star

Incisive Pass PlayStyle

Rapid+ playStyle

Level 2 upgrades:

Shooting +3 (Max 90)

Skill moves +1 star

Technical PlayStyle

Pinged Pass+ PlayStyle

Inside Forward++

Level 3 upgrades:

Dribbling +5 (Max 92)

Skills +1 star

Low Driven+ PlayStyle

Winger++

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles to obain these boosts:

Level 1 challenges:

Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is worth completing despite being rather expensive due to the amazing pace boost and PlayStyles being provided.

