  EA FC 25 Fata Morgana Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA FC 25 Fata Morgana Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified May 31, 2025 17:57 GMT
The latest EVO is now live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The latest EVO is now live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Fata Morgana Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their right-wingers and provide them with a massive pace boost on the virtual pitch. This is a paid EVO and requires 150,000 coins or 600 FC Points to be completed, but with pace being one of the most important stats in the game, this could be a worthwhile investment.

The ongoing MLS and Saudi League TOTS event has provided gamers with some exciting and engaging content already. EA Sports released three unique EVOs on the very first day of the promo, and the EA FC 25 Fata Morgana Evolution is now the latest addition.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Fata Morgana Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Fata Morgana Evolution:

  • Overall: Max 92
  • Dribbling: Max 98
  • PlayStyles: Max 10
  • PlayStyles+: Max three
  • Position: RW

These stipulations are pretty lenient and will allow gamers to use some top-tier attackers in this EVO.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Fata Morgana Evolution

These are some of the most overpowered and popular options:

  • Gareth Bale: 92
  • Joe Cole: 92
  • Dan Ndoye: 92
  • Steve McManaman: 92
  • Morgan Gibbs-White: 92
  • Bradley Barcola: 92
  • Lionel Messi: 92
  • Caroline Graham Hansen: 92
  • Antoine Griezmann: 92
  • Garrincha: 92
  • Jairzinho: 91
  • Michael Olise: 91
All these players will become exceptional wingers under the FC IQ system after receiving the boosts on offer.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Fata Morgana Evolution

The EVO has three levels (Image via EA Sports)
The EVO has three levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Keep Up The Pace EVO, the EA FC 25 Fata Morgana Evolution also has three levels. These are the upgrades offered by each level of the EVO:

Level 1 upgrades:

  • Pace +20
  • Passing +3
  • Weak Foot +3 star
  • Incisive Pass PlayStyle
  • Rapid+ playStyle

Level 2 upgrades:

  • Shooting +3 (Max 90)
  • Skill moves +1 star
  • Technical PlayStyle
  • Pinged Pass+ PlayStyle
  • Inside Forward++

Level 3 upgrades:

  • Dribbling +5 (Max 92)
  • Skills +1 star
  • Low Driven+ PlayStyle
  • Winger++

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles to obain these boosts:

Level 1 challenges:

  • Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 2 challenges:

  • Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

  • Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is worth completing despite being rather expensive due to the amazing pace boost and PlayStyles being provided.

Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
