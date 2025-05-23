Following the release of LaLiga and Liga Portugal TOTS players, EA Sports has released the Keep up the Pace Evolution in FC 25 Ultimate Team. Gamers can enhance their favorite left-wingers by upgrading their speed, shooting, composure, and several pivotal aspects to make them unstoppable against top-notch defenders. Interestingly, the EVO is free and completely worth the time.

On that note, this article will explore all the necessary aspects of the Keep up the Pace EVO, such as requirements, upgrades, challenges, and the best player cards to use.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Keep up the Pace Evolution

Keep up the Pace EVO requirements (Image via EA Sports)

The left winger player cards must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the FC 25 Keep up the Pace Evolution in Ultimate Team:

Overall : Max 91

: Max 91 Defending : Max 80

: Max 80 PlayStyles : Max 10

: Max 10 PlayStyles+ : Max 3

: Max 3 Position: LW

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Keep up the Pace Evolution

As the requirements are quite simple, several player cards featuring the left wing position are eligible for the Keep up the Pace Evolution in FC 25 Ultimate Team. However, a few meta wingers will provide the best results after undergoing this free EVO. That said, here's a list of players gamers should use:

Kylian Mbappe: 94

94 Raphinha : 90

: 90 Neymar Jr : 91

: 91 Morgan Rogers : 90

: 90 Eden Hazard : 91

: 91 Vinicius Junior : 90

: 90 Kenan Yildiz: 91

91 Jadon Sancho: 90

90 Bryan Gil : 86

: 86 David Ginola : 89

: 89 Jamie Gittens : 91

: 91 Pavel Nedved: 89

89 George Best : 91

: 91 Franck Ribery : 91

: 91 Tyrique George: 88

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Keep up the Pace Evolution

Keep up the Pace EVO upgrade levels (Image via EA Sports)

The free Keep up the Pace Evolution offers three distinct upgrade levels, mainly focusing on increasing the overall speed of left-wingers on the virtual pitch. Here are all upgrade levels:

Level 1 upgrades

Overall: 1 (Max 94)

Shooting: 3 (Max 90)

Reactions: 5 (Max 92)

Skills: 1 (Max 4)

PlayStyles: Rapid (Max 9)

Level 2 upgrades

Overall: 1 (Max 94)

Pace: 10 (Max 97)

Passing: 3 (Max 90)

Stamina: 5 (Max 89)

Composure: 5 (Max 90)

PlayStyles: Trickster (Max 9)

Level 3 upgrades

Overall: 1 (Max 94)

Pace: 10 (Max 97)

Weak Foot: 3

PlayStyles+: Rapid+ (Max 3)

Roles: Inside Forward++, Winger++

Cosmetic Upgrade

Gamers should enter the FC 25 Ultimate Team live servers and finish the following challenges to complete the Keep up the Pace Evolution.

Level 1 challenges:

Play three matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Play four matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Play four matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Considering all the upgrade levels, the Keep up the Pace EVO is worth completing. Those looking forward to upgrading their winger player cards must opt for this free evolution.

