EA FC 25 Rinsola Babajide TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has recently released the Rinsola Babajide TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC, allowing gamers to access a 94-rated Team of the Season (TOTS) edition of the UD Tenerife left winger. Despite facing multiple ups and downs throughout the 2024/25 season, the Spanish side managed to secure the sixth spot in the Liga F table. One of its star players, Babajide, put up a decent and consistent performance, making her a valuable asset for her club. She added 10 goals and five assists to her name, securing her rightful spot in the Honourable Mentions squad.

Ad

That said, this article will explore the tasks of the Rinsola Babajide TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC in FC 25 Ultimate Team and suggest the cheapest fodder player cards to use to complete it.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Rinsola Babajide TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC

Tasks to complete Rinsola Babajide TOTS HM SBC (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

Similar to the recently released Dan Ndoye Mentions SBC, gamers must submit a certain number of squads (four in this case) to get their hands on the Rinsola Babajide TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC in FC 25 Ultimate Team. However, due to a TOTW or TOTS item requirement in one of the tasks, the overall cost to complete the SBC might deviate over time depending on the transfer market trends.

Ad

Trending

That said, here's a detailed list of the SBC tasks and their cheapest solutions:

Task 1: Liga F

Liga F players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Solution 1

Lara Prasnikar: 84

Bethany England: 82

Cristian Romero: 84

Luana: 82

Joao Palhinha: 85

Vitinha: 85

Melvine Malard: 82

Sven Botman: 82

Ingrid Syrstad Engen: 84

Marina Hegering: 82

Ollie Watkins: 85

Expected price: 12,600 EA FC Coins

Task 2: 85-Rated Squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Solution 2

Jonas Hofmann: 82

Cristiana Girelli: 85

Florian Wirtz: 88

Tabea Sellner: 82

Exequiel Palacios: 84

Aleix García: 84

Hakan Calhanoglu: 86

Francesco Acerbi: 84

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 85

Marina Hegering: 82

Bruno Guimaraes: 85

Ad

Expected price: 21,400 EA FC Coins

Task 3: Top Form

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Solution 3

Jonas Hofmann: 82

Che Adams TOTS: 92

Bethany England: 82

Granit Xhaka: 86

Eduardo Camavinga: 83

John Stones: 85

Lisa Boattin: 84

Millie Bright: 85

Marina Hegering: 82

Irene Paredes: 88

Andrew Robertson: 85

Expected price: 33,700 EA FC Coins

Task 4: 87-Rated Squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Solution 4

Alba Redondo: 84

Clara Mateo: 85

Phil Foden: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Rodri: 91

Georgia Stanway: 84

Andrew Robertson: 85

Catarina Macario: 84

Achraf Hakimi: 84

Kailen Sheridan: 85

Christiane Endler: 88

Ad

Expected price: 42,000 EA FC Coins

EA FC 25 Rinsola Babajide TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: Review

Rinsola Babajide TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC attributes (Image via EA Sports)

The overall cost to complete the FC 25 Rinsola Babajide TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC is around 110,000 EA FC Coins. Considering the SBC item's attributes and caliber, the price seems fair.

Ad

Babajide's latest TOTS HM SBC item features three desirable PlayStyles+: Technical+, Quick Step+, and Low-Driven Shot+. Additionally, it also features 4-star skills and a 5-star weak foot, which will help gamers exploit her 94 Shooting attribute along with the Low-Driven Shot+ trait. Anyone looking for a great backup striker who can also exploit their pace in the wing position can opt for this SBC item.

Read more: All EA FC 25 LaLiga TOTS players

Ad

However, Babajide's TOTS item has two drawbacks. EA Sports could've provided a better passing attribute, considering the item possesses LM, RW, and ST alternate positions. Moreover, Babajide's Nigeria and Liga F chemistry links will definitely make it hard for gamers to place the item on their main team. Regardless, it'll be an ideal fit for anyone using a Liga F-centric Ultimate Team.

For more SBC-related content, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SoumyaKanti Saha SoumyaKanti Saha is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, primarily covering first-person shooter titles. Though he comes from a BCA background, his decision to get into journalism stems from his love for video games. He started his gaming journalism journey at Sportskeeda after serving as a Scholar Trainee at WIPRO for two years and continues producing exceptional articles on games like Overwatch, Call Of Duty, Apex Legends, and Counter-Strike 2. Simply put, he’s capable of covering every FPS title he’s assigned.



He believes in thorough research when covering a story. For this, he turns to not just his trusted sources but scours the annals of various social media channels to deliver any additional useful information to his readers.



SoumyaKanti finds PewDiePie's story quite fascinating, as he believes his dedication and hard work to popularize a genre that very few people knew of back then to be truly Herculean.



Multiplayer games fuel his constant need for action while playing. That said, in a Jumanji-esque scenario, he’d love nothing more than diving into the Red Dead Redemption universe for its the intense storyline and detailed world and characters.



In his free time, SoumyaKanti loves listening to metal, playing video games (Duh!), and watching movies. Know More