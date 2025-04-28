EA FC 25 FC Pro Leagues CONMEBOL eLibertadores SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 FC Pro Leagues CONMEBOL eLibertadores SBC in Ultimate Team, offering gamers a choice between four 90-rated items from South American club football. All these players are usable in their respective positions and can receive further upgrades based on the results of the upcoming eLibertadores tournament.
EA Sports has released various FC Pro Leagues player pick SBCs, including leagues like the Premier League, Serie A, Bundesliga, and Ligue 1. The EA FC 25 FC Pro Leagues CONMEBOL eLibertadores SBC is the latest such inclusion, and it features boosted versions of Chico, Lanzini, Leonai, and Funes Mori.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 FC Pro Leagues CONMEBOL eLibertadores SBC
Similar to the recently released Igor Paixao TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC, the EA FC 25 FC Pro Leagues CONMEBOL eLibertadores SBC also requires two squads to be unlocked. These are the requirements and the cheapest solutions for each segment of the SBC:
Task 1: 85-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 85
Solutions:
- Kim Little: 86
- Trent Alexader-Arnold: 86
- Jose Gimenez: 83
- Lucas Hernandez: 83
- Guido Rodriguez: 83
- Kai Havertz: 83
- Jonathan Tah: 86
- Douglas Luiz: 83
- Youssef En-Nesyri: 83
- Luka Modric: 86
- Joao Palhinha: 85
Task 2: 87-rated squad
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Wendie Renard: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Christiane Endler: 88
- Ederson: 88
- Millie Bright: 85
- Julian Brandt: 85
- Palhinha: 85
- Christopher Nkunku: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
The SBC does not even require any Team of the Week players to be completed, which makes it even cheaper and more affordable to complete. TOTW items are currently really expensive in the transfer market due to their rarity, so SBCs requiring these versions can be costlier.
EA FC 25 FC Pro Leagues CONMEBOL eLibertadores SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 75,000 EA FC Coins, which is a reasonable price for two 90-rated items with the stats required to be excellent on the virtual pitch. Not only are all these players already exceptional in their respective positions under the FC IQ system, but they will also be eligible for further upgrades.
While Lanzini and Funes Mori possess impressive attributes, Chico and Leonai have better PlayStyles for their respective positions. This will likely make them the more popular choices in this player pick. Their Overall ratings should also make them eligible for several amazing Evolutions over the coming weeks.