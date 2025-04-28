EA FC 25 FC Pro Leagues CONMEBOL eLibertadores SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 FC Pro Leagues CONMEBOL eLibertadores SBC in Ultimate Team, offering gamers a choice between four 90-rated items from South American club football. All these players are usable in their respective positions and can receive further upgrades based on the results of the upcoming eLibertadores tournament.

Ad

EA Sports has released various FC Pro Leagues player pick SBCs, including leagues like the Premier League, Serie A, Bundesliga, and Ligue 1. The EA FC 25 FC Pro Leagues CONMEBOL eLibertadores SBC is the latest such inclusion, and it features boosted versions of Chico, Lanzini, Leonai, and Funes Mori.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 FC Pro Leagues CONMEBOL eLibertadores SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

Similar to the recently released Igor Paixao TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC, the EA FC 25 FC Pro Leagues CONMEBOL eLibertadores SBC also requires two squads to be unlocked. These are the requirements and the cheapest solutions for each segment of the SBC:

Ad

Trending

Task 1: 85-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Solutions:

Kim Little: 86

Trent Alexader-Arnold: 86

Jose Gimenez: 83

Lucas Hernandez: 83

Guido Rodriguez: 83

Kai Havertz: 83

Jonathan Tah: 86

Douglas Luiz: 83

Youssef En-Nesyri: 83

Luka Modric: 86

Joao Palhinha: 85

Task 2: 87-rated squad

Marie Katoto: 88

Wendie Renard: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Ederson: 88

Millie Bright: 85

Julian Brandt: 85

Palhinha: 85

Christopher Nkunku: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

The SBC does not even require any Team of the Week players to be completed, which makes it even cheaper and more affordable to complete. TOTW items are currently really expensive in the transfer market due to their rarity, so SBCs requiring these versions can be costlier.

Ad

EA FC 25 FC Pro Leagues CONMEBOL eLibertadores SBC: Review

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 75,000 EA FC Coins, which is a reasonable price for two 90-rated items with the stats required to be excellent on the virtual pitch. Not only are all these players already exceptional in their respective positions under the FC IQ system, but they will also be eligible for further upgrades.

Ad

These are the available items (Image via EA Sports)

While Lanzini and Funes Mori possess impressive attributes, Chico and Leonai have better PlayStyles for their respective positions. This will likely make them the more popular choices in this player pick. Their Overall ratings should also make them eligible for several amazing Evolutions over the coming weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More