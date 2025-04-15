EA FC 25 FC Pro Leagues eLaliga SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

  • home icon
By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Apr 15, 2025 17:26 GMT
The latest player SBC is live (Image via EA Sports)
EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 FC Pro Leagues eLaliga SBC in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to choose between four overpowered players from the Spanish top flight. These items are dynamic in nature and can receive upgrades based on the results of the upcoming eLaliga fixtures, and fans can choose two out of the four items available.

This is similar to the previously released ePremier League and eDivisie player pick SBCs, where player picks featuring four players were up for grabs. The EA FC 25 FC Pro Leagues eLaliga SBC offers 90-rated versions of Azpilicueta, Becker, Gaya and Buchanan, with all players receiving a massive boost to their overall ratings and stats.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 FC Pro Leagues eLaliga SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
Similar to the recently released FC Pro leagues eDivisie SBC, the EA FC 25 FC Pro Leagues eLaliga SBC also requires three squads to be completed. These are the requirements and the cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:

Task 1: LaLiga

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Solutions:

  • Declan Rice: 87
  • Victor Osimhen: 87
  • Alexandra Popp: 87
  • Mallory Swanson: 87
  • Luka Modric: 86
  • Dusan Vlahovic: 84
  • Ben White: 84
  • Amel Majri: 84
  • Alex Remiro: 84
  • Serhou Guirassy: 84
  • Lara Prasnikar: 84

Task 2: Top Form

  • Team of the Week players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Solutions:

  • Declan Rice: 87
  • Victor Osimhen: 87
  • Alexandra Popp: 87
  • Mallory Swanson: 87
  • Laura Freigang (TOTW): 86
  • Dusan Vlahovic: 84
  • Ben White: 84
  • Amel Majri: 84
  • Alex Remiro: 84
  • Serhou Guirassy: 84
  • Lara Prasnikar: 84

Task 3: 87-rated squad

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 87
Solutions:

  • Marie Katoto: 88
  • Wendie Renard: 88
  • Irene Paredes: 88
  • Christiane Endler: 88
  • Ruben Dias: 88
  • Millie Bright: 85
  • Julian Brandt: 85
  • Palhinha: 85
  • Ruben Neves: 84
  • Christopher Nkunku: 84

The SBC requires one Team of the Week player to be completed. While these items are cheaper than usual in the transfer market at the moment, it will still slightly raise the expected cost of the SBC.

EA FC 25 FC Pro Leagues eLaliga SBC: Review

All four items are amazing (Image via EA Sports)
All four items are amazing (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 120,000 coins. All four items on offer have the stats and attributes required to be amazing in their respective positions under the FC IQ system, especially with the potential for future upgrades as well. However, Buchanan and Azpilicueta have the best PlayStyles for their respective positions, making them the best options to choose from this player pick SBC.

About the author
Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Twitter icon

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Quick Links
