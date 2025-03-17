EA FC 25 FC Pro Leagues ePremier League player pick SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

The new EA FC 25 FC Pro Leagues ePremier League player pick SBC in Ultimate Team allows gamers to choose two of four amazing options. Timo Werner, Mitoma, Joe Gomez, and McAtee have all received boosted versions as part of this SBC and will be eligible for future upgrades as well.

Ad

These items are similar to the previously released FC Pro Live versions, as their future upgrades will depend on the performance of their club's eSports athletes in the upcoming ePremier league event. Securing one win will give them a +1 boost, and finishing in the top four will offer another upgrade. This makes the EA FC 25 FC Pro Leagues ePremier League player pick SBC even more exciting.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 FC Pro Leagues ePremier League player pick SBC

These are the requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

Similar to the recently released Trinity Rodman FUT Birthday SBC, the EA FC 25 FC Pro Leagues ePremier League player pick SBC also requires four squads to be completed. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions for each segment of the SBC:

Ad

Trending

Task 1: Premier League

Premier League players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Solutions:

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 86

Willi Orban: 83

Kim Little: 86

Jose Gimenez: 83

Kieran Trippier: 83

Teun Koopmeiners: 83

Damaris Egurrola: 83

Saki Kumagai: 83

Domenico Berardi: 83

Lucas Hernandez: 83

Kai Havertz: 83

Task 2+3: 86-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Solutions:

Declan Rice: 87

Victor Osimhen: 87

Alexandra Popp: 87

Mallory Swanson: 87

Luka Modric: 86

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Ben White: 84

Amel Majri: 84

Alex Remiro: 84

Serhou Guirassy: 84

Lara Prasnikar: 84

Task 4: 87-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Ad

Solutions:

Marie Katoto: 88

Wendie Renard: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Millie Bright: 85

Julian Brandt: 85

Palhinha: 85

Nathan Ake: 84

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

The SBC does not require any Team of the Week players to be completed, which will lower the overall price.

EA FC 25 FC Pro Leagues ePremier League player pick SBC: Review

All four players available in the EA FC 25 FC Pro Leagues ePremier League player pick SBC are exceptional in their respective positions under the FC IQ system. However, Timo Werner and Joe Gomez are arguably the best options. These two players have historically been overpowered on the virtual pitch and their special versions have impressive stats.

Ad

All available players are overpowered (Image via EA Sports)

All these items will also be eligible for future upgrades, making the SBC worth completing. The overall expected cost is around 170,000 coins, which is excellent value for two top-tier players from the Premier League.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback