EA FC 25 FC Pro Leagues KPN eDivisie SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Apr 14, 2025 17:45 GMT
The latest SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The latest SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 FC Pro Leagues KPN eDivisie SBC in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to choose between four boosted Eredivisie superstars with exceptional stats. These items have the potential for future upgrades based on the results of the upcoming eDivisie matches, and gamers can pick two out of the four options available.

This is similar to the previously released FC Pro Leagues ePremier League SBC, where Timo Werner and Joe Gomez received the maximum upgrades. The EA FC 25 FC Pro Leagues KPN eDivisie SBC features Haller, Limbombe, Indi, and Van Den Boomen. Their upgrade potential will be based on the performances of the esports athletes representing their respective clubs.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 FC Pro Leagues KPN eDivisie SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Esmee Brugts RTTF SBC, the EA FC 25 FC Pro Leagues KPN eDivisie SBC also requires three squads to be completed. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:

Task 1: 85-rated squad

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Solutions:

  • Kim Little: 86
  • Trent Alexader-Arnold: 86
  • Jose Gimenez: 83
  • Lucas Hernandez: 83
  • Guido Rodriguez: 83
  • Kai Havertz: 83
  • Jonathan Tah: 86
  • Cata Coll: 83
  • Youssef En-Nesyri: 83
  • Luka Modric: 86
  • Joao Palhinha: 85

Task 2: 86-rated squad

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Solutions:

  • Declan Rice: 87
  • Victor Osimhen: 87
  • Alexandra Popp: 87
  • Mallory Swanson: 87
  • Luka Modric: 86
  • Dusan Vlahovic: 84
  • Ben White: 84
  • Amel Majri: 84
  • Alex Remiro: 84
  • Serhou Guirassy: 84
  • Lara Prasnikar: 84

Task 3: Top Form

  • Team of the Week players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 86
Solutions:

  • Declan Rice: 87
  • Victor Osimhen: 87
  • Alexandra Popp: 87
  • Mallory Swanson: 87
  • Laura Freigang (TOTW): 86
  • Dusan Vlahovic: 84
  • Ben White: 84
  • Amel Majri: 84
  • Alex Remiro: 84
  • Serhou Guirassy: 84
  • Lara Prasnikar: 84

The SBC requires one Team of the Week (TOTW) player to be completed, which will slightly raise the overall cost of the player pick.

EA FC 25 FC Pro Leagues KPN eDivisie SBC: Review

All the available players are amazing (Image via EA Sports)
All the available players are amazing (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 90,000 FC Coins. All the items on offer are 90-rated and have the stats to excel in their respective positions under the FC IQ system. However, Van Den Boomen and Limbombe look like the most overpowered items in particular. They have the strongest PlayStyles for their positions and could also receive further upgrades to boost their abilities even more.

Overall, this SBC is worth the cost.

About the author
Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
