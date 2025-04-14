EA FC 25 FC Pro Leagues KPN eDivisie SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 FC Pro Leagues KPN eDivisie SBC in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to choose between four boosted Eredivisie superstars with exceptional stats. These items have the potential for future upgrades based on the results of the upcoming eDivisie matches, and gamers can pick two out of the four options available.

This is similar to the previously released FC Pro Leagues ePremier League SBC, where Timo Werner and Joe Gomez received the maximum upgrades. The EA FC 25 FC Pro Leagues KPN eDivisie SBC features Haller, Limbombe, Indi, and Van Den Boomen. Their upgrade potential will be based on the performances of the esports athletes representing their respective clubs.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 FC Pro Leagues KPN eDivisie SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Esmee Brugts RTTF SBC, the EA FC 25 FC Pro Leagues KPN eDivisie SBC also requires three squads to be completed. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:

Task 1: 85-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Solutions:

Kim Little: 86

Trent Alexader-Arnold: 86

Jose Gimenez: 83

Lucas Hernandez: 83

Guido Rodriguez: 83

Kai Havertz: 83

Jonathan Tah: 86

Cata Coll: 83

Youssef En-Nesyri: 83

Luka Modric: 86

Joao Palhinha: 85

Task 2: 86-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Solutions:

Declan Rice: 87

Victor Osimhen: 87

Alexandra Popp: 87

Mallory Swanson: 87

Luka Modric: 86

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Ben White: 84

Amel Majri: 84

Alex Remiro: 84

Serhou Guirassy: 84

Lara Prasnikar: 84

Task 3: Top Form

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Solutions:

Declan Rice: 87

Victor Osimhen: 87

Alexandra Popp: 87

Mallory Swanson: 87

Laura Freigang (TOTW): 86

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Ben White: 84

Amel Majri: 84

Alex Remiro: 84

Serhou Guirassy: 84

Lara Prasnikar: 84

The SBC requires one Team of the Week (TOTW) player to be completed, which will slightly raise the overall cost of the player pick.

EA FC 25 FC Pro Leagues KPN eDivisie SBC: Review

All the available players are amazing (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 90,000 FC Coins. All the items on offer are 90-rated and have the stats to excel in their respective positions under the FC IQ system. However, Van Den Boomen and Limbombe look like the most overpowered items in particular. They have the strongest PlayStyles for their positions and could also receive further upgrades to boost their abilities even more.

Overall, this SBC is worth the cost.

