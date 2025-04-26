EA FC 25 FC Pro Leagues eSerie A SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 FC Pro Leagues eSerie A SBC in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to choose between four amazing 90-rated items from the Italian top flight. These versions are also live in nature and have dynamic ratings that can receive upgrades based on the results of the upcoming eSerie A event.

This is similar to the previous FC Pro Leagues SBCs released so far in the game cycle, with the ePremier League, eLaliga, eDivisie and virtual Bundesliga already receiving boosted items. The EA FC 25 FC Pro Leagues eSerie A SBC offers a choice between 90-rated versions of Weah, El Shaarawy, Spinazzola and Yerry Mina.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 FC Pro Leagues eSerie A SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the previously released eDivisie SBC, the EA FC 25 FC Pro Leagues eSerie A SBC also requires three squads to be unlocked. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment:

Task 1: Serie A

Serie A players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Solutions:

Declan Rice: 87

Victor Osimhen: 87

Alexandra Popp: 87

Marquinhos: 87

Luka Modric: 86

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Ben White: 84

Amel Majri: 84

Alex Remiro: 84

Serhou Guirassy: 84

Lara Prasnikar: 84

Task 2: Top Form

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Solutions:

Marquinhos: 87

Victor Osimhen: 87

Alexandra Popp: 87

Mallory Swanson: 87

Laura Freigang (TOTW): 86

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Ben White: 84

Amel Majri: 84

Christopher Nkunku:

Serhou Guirassy: 84

Lara Prasnikar: 84

Task 3: 87-rated squad

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Solutions:

Marie Katoto: 88

Wendie Renard: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Demirovic (TOTW): 88

Millie Bright: 85

Julian Brandt: 85

Palhinha: 85

Christopher Nkunku: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

EA FC 25 FC Pro Leagues eSerie A SBC: Review

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 130,000 coins. This is a good price for the items on offer, as they have the potential for future upgrades and can also be used in the EVOs available from the season pass. These EVOs can provide them with additional PlayStyle+ traits, boosting their abilities on the virtual pitch under the FC IQ system.

These are the four players available (Image via EA Sports)

Overall, the SBC is worth completing, with Timothy Weah and El Shaarawy being the fan-favorites that most gamers will look to unlock.

