  • EA FC 25 FC Pro Leagues eSerie A SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Apr 26, 2025 21:58 GMT
The latest player SBC is live (Image via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 FC Pro Leagues eSerie A SBC in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to choose between four amazing 90-rated items from the Italian top flight. These versions are also live in nature and have dynamic ratings that can receive upgrades based on the results of the upcoming eSerie A event.

This is similar to the previous FC Pro Leagues SBCs released so far in the game cycle, with the ePremier League, eLaliga, eDivisie and virtual Bundesliga already receiving boosted items. The EA FC 25 FC Pro Leagues eSerie A SBC offers a choice between 90-rated versions of Weah, El Shaarawy, Spinazzola and Yerry Mina.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 FC Pro Leagues eSerie A SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
Similar to the previously released eDivisie SBC, the EA FC 25 FC Pro Leagues eSerie A SBC also requires three squads to be unlocked. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment:

Task 1: Serie A

  • Serie A players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Solutions:

  • Declan Rice: 87
  • Victor Osimhen: 87
  • Alexandra Popp: 87
  • Marquinhos: 87
  • Luka Modric: 86
  • Dusan Vlahovic: 84
  • Ben White: 84
  • Amel Majri: 84
  • Alex Remiro: 84
  • Serhou Guirassy: 84
  • Lara Prasnikar: 84

Task 2: Top Form

  • Team of the Week players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Solutions:

  • Marquinhos: 87
  • Victor Osimhen: 87
  • Alexandra Popp: 87
  • Mallory Swanson: 87
  • Laura Freigang (TOTW): 86
  • Dusan Vlahovic: 84
  • Ben White: 84
  • Amel Majri: 84
  • Christopher Nkunku:
  • Serhou Guirassy: 84
  • Lara Prasnikar: 84

Task 3: 87-rated squad

  • Team of the Week players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Solutions:

  • Marie Katoto: 88
  • Wendie Renard: 88
  • Irene Paredes: 88
  • Christiane Endler: 88
  • Demirovic (TOTW): 88
  • Millie Bright: 85
  • Julian Brandt: 85
  • Palhinha: 85
  • Christopher Nkunku: 84
  • Ruben Neves: 84

EA FC 25 FC Pro Leagues eSerie A SBC: Review

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 130,000 coins. This is a good price for the items on offer, as they have the potential for future upgrades and can also be used in the EVOs available from the season pass. These EVOs can provide them with additional PlayStyle+ traits, boosting their abilities on the virtual pitch under the FC IQ system.

These are the four players available (Image via EA Sports)
Overall, the SBC is worth completing, with Timothy Weah and El Shaarawy being the fan-favorites that most gamers will look to unlock.

Twitter icon

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

