EA FC 25 Finn Azaz TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Finn Azaz TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Irish playmaker with an amazing 92-rated version that does justice to his abilities on the virtual pitch. He has been excellent for Middlesbrough in the EFL Championship this season and has now received a boosted version as a reward.

Ad

The EFL TOTS roster was released along with the Premier League Team of the Season lineup in Ultimate Team, featuring some of the best performers from the lower-tiers of English club football. The EA FC 25 Finn Azaz TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC is the latest addition to this lineup.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Finn Azaz TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC

Similar to the recently released EFL Young Player of the Season SBC, the EA FC 25 Finn Azaz TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC also requires two squads to be unlocked. This will make this amazing item extremely cheap and easy to obtain, boosting his popularity even further amongst gamers looking to upgrade their lineups on a low budget.

Ad

Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC;

Ad

Task 1: 83-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

Solutions:

Douglas Luiz: 83

Jose Maria Gimenez: 83

Andrich: 83

Alvaro Morata: 83

Duvan Zapata: 83

Gavi: 83

Mateo Kovacic: 83

Nagasato: 83

Aymeric Laporte: 83

Nahuel Molina: 82

Luis Suarez: 82

Task 2: 85-rated squad

Kim Little: 86

Pedri: 86

Jose Gimenez: 83

Lucas Hernandez: 83

Guido Rodriguez: 83

Kai Havertz: 83

Jonathan Tah: 86

Ismael Bennacer: 83

David Raya: 83

Luka Modric: 86

Joao Palhinha: 85

The SBC does not even require any Team of the Week or Team of the Season players to be unlocked, which will make it even cheaper and more affordable. These items are currently really expensive in the transfer market and can raise the cost of any SBC.

Ad

EA FC 25 Finn Azaz TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 25,000 coins. This is an absolute bargain for a 92-rated CAM who has the stats and traits required to excel under the FC IQ system. Not only does he have 95 pace, 90 shooting, 92 passing and 93 dribbling, he also has a five-star weak foot and the Tiki Taka+ PlayStyle. All these attributes will make him extremely effective on the virtual pitch, especially in the fan-favorite 4213 formation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More