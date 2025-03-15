EA FC 25 Flash Step Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has introduced the EA FC 25 Flash Step Evolution in Ultimate Team. This will allow gamers to upgrade their left winger cards' pivotal attributes such as pace, roles, dribbling, physicality, and more, to transform them into a full-fledged meta picks. The EVO costs around 800 EA FC Points or 125,000 EA FC Coins and is available for the next two weeks as of writing.

This article will explore aspects like the best players to use, upgrade levels, requirements, and many more regarding the EA FC 25 Flash Step Evolution in Ultimate Team.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Flash Step Evolution

The latest EVO requirements (Image via EA Sports)

These are the straightforward requirements to check whether the player card is eligible for the EA FC 25 Flash Step Evolution:

Overall: Max 89

Pace: Max 93

Dribbling: Max 90

PlayStyles: Max 10

PlayStyles+: Max 2

Position: LW

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Flash Step Evolution

Phil Foden is a great player to use in this EVO (Image via EA Sports)

Considering the simple requirements, tons of left winger cards should be eligible for the EA FC 25 Flash Step Evolution. However, a handful of the cards possess the potential to be great thanks to this EVO. Here's a list of the best player cards to use:

Bryan Gil: 86

Heung Min Son: 88/89

Gervinho: 81

Hristo Stoichkov: 89

Frank Ribery: 88

Bradley Barcola: 87

Cody Gakpo: 89

Antonio Di Natale: 88

Kvicha Kvaratskhelia: 89

Fridolina Rolfo: 89

Raphinha: 86

Nico Williams: 85

Pavel Nedved: 89

Phil Foden: 88

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Flash Step Evolution

All upgrade levels offered by the paid EVO (Image via EA Sports)

Being a paid EVO, the EA FC 25 Flash Step Evolution offers four upgrade levels. Each one of these offers a different set of attribute upgrades such as pace, shooting, PlayStyles+, defending, and many more. That said, here ar all the upgrade levels:

Level 1 Upgrades

Overall: 5 (Max 90)

Pace: 10

Shooting: 5 (Max 86)

Passing: 5 (Max 86)

Defending: 12 (Max 70)

PlayStyles: Rapid (Max 10)

Roles: Winger+

Level 2 Upgrades

Overall: 5 (Max 90)

Shooting: 15 (Max 86)

Dribbling: 12 (Max 92)

Physical: 10 (Max 80)

Weak Foot: 3 (Max 4)

Level 3 Upgrades

Overall: 5 (Max 90)

Pace: 10

Physical: 10 (Max 80)

PlayStyles+: Rapid+ (Max 2)

PlayStyles: Trickster (Max 10)

Roles: Inside Forward++

Level 4 Upgrades

Overall: 5 (Max 90)

Pace: 15

Passing: 15 (Max 86)

Dribbling: 11 (Max 92)

Skills: 4 (Max 5)

PlayStyles+: Low Driven Shot+ (Max 2)

Gamers must navigate to the EA FC 25 online mode — Ultimate Team — to complete the following challenges:

Level 1 Challenges:

Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 2 Challenges:

Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 3 Challenges:

Play three matches in Rivals or Champions using your active EVO player in the game.

Play four matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 4 Challenges:

Play three matches in Rivals or Champions using your active EVO player in the game.

Win three matches in any mode using your active EVO player in the game.

For more Evolution guides, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

