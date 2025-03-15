How to unlock and upgrade the EA FC 25 Roma Trio (Gervinho, Ibarbo and Doumbia)

EA Sports has taken gamers down memory lane during the latest FUT Birthday event, with the EA FC 25 Roma Trio of Gervinho, Ibarbo and Doumbia now being available in Ultimate Team. While these players have promo versions available via packs, other lower-rated versions can be unlocked via objectives and upgraded via Evolutions.

These EA FC 25 Roma Trio versions are labelled as Streets Won't Forget items, and are low-rated to begin with. They can be unlocked via an objective set and then evolved using paid EVOs, being upgraded to 90-rated overall. This is somewhat similar to previously released special versions of Zinedine Zidane and Diego Maradona.

The EA FC 25 Roma Trio of Gervinho, Ibarbo and Doumbia are now available in Ultimate Team

The lower-rated versions of the EA FC 25 Roma Trio can be unlocked via the Streets Won't Forget objective. This has been released as part of the ongoing FUT Birthday promo, and is rather easy to complete. These are the stipulations and rewards for each level of the objective:

Play 1: Play one match in any Ultimate Team game mode to unlock 78-rated Ibarbo.

Play one match in any Ultimate Team game mode to unlock 78-rated Ibarbo. Roma, Roma, Roma : Play one match in any Ultimate Team game mode with Ibarbo in your starting eleven to unlock 81-rated Gervinho.

: Play one match in any Ultimate Team game mode with Ibarbo in your starting eleven to unlock 81-rated Gervinho. Unico Grande Amore : Play one match in any Ultimate Team game mode with Gervinho in your starting eleven to unlock 82-rated Doumbia.

: Play one match in any Ultimate Team game mode with Gervinho in your starting eleven to unlock 82-rated Doumbia. Play three: Play three matches in any Ultimate Team mode with Doumbia, Ibarbo and Gervinho in your starting eleven to earn a 3 out of 5 PlayStyle+ player pick for you to choose which suits these players best.

While there are more tasks in this objective set that involve using the EA FC 25 Roma Trio, they only provide packs and are not relevant to the upgrading process.

The objective (Image via EA Sports)

To upgrade these EA FC 25 Roma Trio items, gamers can spend 150,000 coins or 500 FC points per player to level them up to 90-rated. Each EVO has three levels with varying boosts but similar tasks and challenges.

These are the upgrades offered by each level of the Doumbia EVO:

Level 1:

Pace +1

Passing +16

Shooting +8

Power Shot PlayStyle

Level 2:

Defending +5

Dribbling +9

Physical+9

Weak Foot +1 star

Relentless PlayStyle

Level 3:

Aerial and Rapid PlayStyles

Quickstep+ PlayStyle

False 9++

These are the upgrades for each level of the Gervinho EVO:

Level 1:

Pace +1

Passing +16

Shooting +16

Finesse Shot PlayStyle

Level 2:

Defending +1

Dribbling +9

Physical +8

Skill moves +1 star

Relentless PlayStyle

Level 3:

First Touch and Technical PlayStyles

Rapid PlayStyle+

Inside Forward++

These are the upgrades for the Ibarbo EVO:

Level 1:

Pace +3

Passing +17

Shooting +14

Finesse Shot PlayStyle

Level 2:

Defending +2

Dribbling +10

Physical +6

Weak Foot +1 star

Relentless PlayStyle

Level 3:

First Touch and Relentless PlayStyle

Quickstep+ PlayStyle

Inside Forward++

The EVOs (Image via EA Sports)

The tasks required to complete the EVO for all three members of the EA FC 25 Roma Trio are the same. Here's a look at the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Squad Battles or Champions:

Level 1:

Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 2:

Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Overall, all three EA FC 25 Roma Trio players are worth unlocking and upgrading.

